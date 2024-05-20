Bake Off star Prue Leith shares sad family loss: ‘The end of an era’

Prue Leith has shared sad family news, with the Great British Bake Off judge declaring the loss of her pet cat “the end of an era”.

Sharing a snap her beloved late cat on Instagram, Prue told her followers: “Goodbye Magnificat.”

She continued, revealing a twist in the tale: “It was a sad day when the vet came, but a case of mistaken identity caused a huge amount of hilarity.”

Prue Leith and her husband John have lost a much-loved member of the family recently (Credit: YouTube)

Prue Leith family loss news

Having previewed her anecdote concerning Magnificat’s passing, 84-year-old Prue went into more detail in a blog post on her website.

She introduced her story with some dark humour, writing: “Whenever I show signs of doo-lallyness, like thinking it’s Monday when it’s Sunday or calling my son by the dog’s name, my husband John asks ‘Vet?’.

“It’s partly my fault because I bang on about how much better off pets are than their owners, as, when they are long past it, they get a kindly jab from the vet.”

Prue then explained she was recently awaiting the arrival of the vet, as Magnificat’s condition had sadly declined, when a smartly-dressed man arrived at her home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dame Prue Leith (@prueleith)

‘Desperate for reassurance’

The cookery personality added she surprised not to see one of the female vets she knew.

She recalled of the meeting: “I’d been weepy before he came and now I found myself blurting out all my anxieties, desperate for reassurance that I was doing the right thing.”

I found myself blurting out all my anxieties.

Prue also noted how she emotionally implored the man for his take – but as it turned out, he wasn’t a vet at all.

Prue went on: “He frowned, shaking his head. ‘No, no, don’t land this on me! I can’t make that decision. I’m your accountant! I’ve come to help you with your tax form.'”

She concluded her post by joking how her husband suggested “vet?” as she later relayed events to him.

‘I’d been weepy’ (Credit: YouTube)

While fans were amused by Prue’s bittersweet story, commenters on her Instagram post were left downhearted by her loss.

“I’m so sorry for your loss, Prue. Sending you so much love,” one among many consoled her.

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: The scandal-hit private lives of Bake Off’s biggest stars – Drug troubles, drowning kittens and ‘dating’ a 16 year old

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.