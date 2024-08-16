A well-known face from BBC show Bargain Hunt found himself in hospital after a concerning health scare.

Thomas Forrester was suddenly rushed to the hospital after experiencing a symptom that needed immediate medical attention.

In an exclusive conversation with The Sun, Thomas detailed the events leading to his hospital visit.

Thomas explained that he rushed to medics after his hands started tingling. The star’s quick thinking led to the diagnosis: a painfully trapped nerve.

Thomas admitted that his love of fencing may have been the cause of the ailment.

“The thing is I’m a fencer. I fence three times a week and I’m going to continue fencing,” he explained.

Despite the setback, he is still passionate about the sport.

His treatment involved immediate care as he explained the next steps. “They have released it [the trapped nerve] and massaged it and hopefully within a week it will sort of stop. But for the tennis elbow, again I need more massage, more treatment there,” he expressed.

“It’s a constant battle we’re told to exercise, we’re sort of told to keep better and all of that but with the exercise comes the moans, the nibbles, the grunts, the this and all of that,” Thomas mused.

Despite this health scare, Thomas is still actively involved in the community. He is due to host a charity auction event at Oxfordshire’s ‘OxTrail’ in support of Sobell House Hospice.

Aside from his television career which began on Bargain Hunt in 2007, Thomas also runs his own auction house in Berkshire.

Bargain Hunt news

Unfortunately, Thomas is not the only Bargain Hunt star to be facing health issues.

Last month, antiques expert John Cameron was rushed to hospital after he suffered a heart attack 10 minutes before filming.

As he recovered, the star took to Instagram to thank the doctors for saving his life.

“On a day when junior doctors stage a one-day strike over back pay, I would like to pledge my support and say a huge thank you to the St Mary’s hospital drop-in centre,” John wrote.

“The paramedics ‘Jess’ and ‘Cat’ who transported me to Queen Alexandra Hospital with sirens blaring, and the amazing emergency team in theatre who fitted me with a stent unblocking the artery that caused me to have a heart attack just 10 minutes before I was about to film a BBC Bargain Hunt auction at my firm Nesbits in Southsea.”

“Not sure how many of my 9 lives still remain but I definitely lost one yesterday,” he mused.

