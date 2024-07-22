Former BBC presenter Beccy Barr has died following her battle with cancer.

Beccy, who gave up her TV career to become a firefighter in 2019, shared her incurable cancer diagnosis late last year.

Now, in a statement shared to her X account, her death has been announced.

The statement reads: “I’m sharing the very sad news that Beccy passed away peacefully this morning. She spent her last few days at @SJHospice who provided the most dignified and compassionate care to Beccy and her whole family.

“Donations to the hospice can be made in Beccy’s memory.”

Followers offered their condolences to Beccy’s loved ones. One person said: “Absolutely gutted, she spoke so bravely about her condition. RIP Beccy.”

Another wrote: “I’m so sorry to hear this, condolences to her family and friends. RIP Beccy.”

Someone else added: “So sorry to read this. My condolences to Beccy’s family and friends and all her work colleagues. Thank you @sjhospice for all the work you do. RIP Beccy.”

In December 2023, former BBC North West Tonight journalist Beccy shared her incurable cancer diagnosis.

She wrote on her X account at the time: “Earlier this year I was diagnosed with incurable cancer. Two lessons I’ve learned from this distinctly sub-optimal experience: 1) Life is wild. 2) People have an utterly astounding and boundless capacity for love, care and friendship.”

In 2019, Beccy revealed her decision to step away from TV and become a firefighter. She joined the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Her father Roy spent around 20 years in the same fire service.

She said at the time: “I still really love being a journalist but it has been nearly 20 years and I’m ready for a change and a different challenge.”

Beccy added: “My dad has not given me any advice because he thinks I’m mad. I was always proud of my parents working for the fire service and the NHS.

“I grew up with a real sense of public service. I’ve always tried to help where I can.”

