Heartbreaking text BBC commentator John Hunt’s daughter sent as she was found ‘alive with crossbow bolt in her chest’

Hannah Hunt, the daughter of BBC commentator John Hunt, texted for help during a crossbow attack at the family home, an inquest has heard.

Hannah, 28, her sister Louise, 25 and their mother Carol, 61, were found fatally injured in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on the evening of July 9.

Mrs Hunt died from stab wounds to her chest and abdomen. Her daughters both died from crossbow bolt injuries.

Suspect Kyle Clifford, 26, was found injured in Enfield, north London a day after a police manhunt was launched. He was arrested on 11 July on suspicion of three counts of murder.

Hannah Hunt texted an unnamed person telling them she was “tied up” and asked them to call the police. She also told them the person responsible was still in the house.

It was also revealed Hannah managed to call police and give her address before the call cut out.

She dialled 999 and reported that she had been shot, as had her mother and sister.

When officers arrived they found Hannah alive in the main doorway of the home with a crossbow bolt still in her chest, the coroner was told.

Senior coroner Geoffrey Sullivan adjourned Tuesday’s brief hearing at Hertfordshire Coroner’s Court in Hatfield to allow for any criminal proceedings.

‘Devastation cannot be put into words’

Police have still not questioned Kyle Clifford after he was arrested on suspicion of killing Carol, Hannah, and Louise.

It is believed he remains injured in hospital after being found unconscious in a cemetery.

Furthermore, according to reports, he has been left paralysed after a self-inflicted wound.

Paying tribute to the three victims, Mr Hunt and daughter Amy previously said: “The devastation that we are experiencing cannot be put into words.”

