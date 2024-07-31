Huw Edwards arrives at court to face child porn charges amid claims he’s ‘split from wife’ of 21 years

Former BBC star Huw Edwards has reportedly split from his wife after being charged with child pornography offences.

This week, it was revealed that Huw had been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children. He was arrested in November and the charges relate to his alleged activity between December 2020 and April 2022, police have said.

Arriving at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (July 31), Huw wore a dark suit, a blue tie, as well as sunglasses. He was surrounded by police. And, once inside, Huw pleaded guilty to all charges. It’s thought he could face up to 10 years in jail.

Now, it’s been claimed that Huw and wife Vicky Flind have split and are living apart – but not yet divorced.

Huw was charged with three counts of making indecent images of children (Credit: BBC)

BBC Huw Edwards ‘splits’ from wife

According to reports, Huw has moved out of the out of the family home in Dulwich, south London.

He is said to have found a new home in the capital and has been splitting his time between his native Wales and London.

A source told The Sun: “They separated quite a long time ago but have not announced it publicly. Huw has been living elsewhere for a while.”

ED! has contacted Huw’s representatives for comment.

BBC Huw Edwards and wife

Huw and Vicky are said to have met when he was working as a BBC correspondent in Westminster when he was 30.

Vicky, who is two years Huw’s junior, worked on shows including ITV’s Peston and BBC One’s This Week.

The pair got engaged in 1993 and share five children together.

The presenter arriving at court today (Credit: Shutterstock)

Huw charged

Huw’s offences relate to images shared on WhatsApp, according to police. A Metropolitan Police spokesman has said: “Huw Edwards, 62, of Southwark, London has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children following a Met Police investigation.

“The offences, which are alleged to have taken place between December 2020 and April 2022, relate to images shared on a WhatsApp chat. Edwards was arrested on 8 November 2023. He was charged on Wednesday, 26 June following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service.”

They then confirmed his court date as July 31. Consequently, Edwards’ alleged offences could see him face 10 years of jail time.

