‘Disgusting’ Huw Edwards turned nasty when young lad refused to send naked selfie: ‘It was clear he was trying to groom me’

Disgraced BBC presenter Huw Edwards has been hit with more claims about his “disgusting” behaviour.

The former broadcaster was charged with creating indecent images of children this week. He could face up to a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to the charges.

Edwards could go to prison for a long time (Credit: CoverImages.com)

BBC presenter Huw Edwards swapped pictures with 21 year old male

Back in 2018, Edwards was presenting coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding.

However, behind the scenes, the now disgraced TV presenter, 64, was allegedly attempting to groom a young man.

Huw attempted to impress the young fan by sending him pictures of the News at Ten studio. The fan, who was reportedly 21 years old, was also sent a picture of Huw outside Windsor Castle.

Edwards first got in contact with the young man back in 2017, when he was followed by him on social media. They soon began speaking on WhatsApp.

Edwards attempted to begin picture swapping with the young man when he sent him a picture of the News at Ten studio.

“Your turn. Pic,” he allegedly wrote. They then swapped pictures for a few weeks, before Huw reportedly asked for more intimate photographs.

“I will reward you,” he reportedly wrote.

Edwards asked a young fan for pictures (Credit: BBC)

BBC presenter Huw Edwards ‘turned nasty’ when refused naked selfies

Edwards reportedly realised that the young man was strapped for cash when he asked for help paying his train ticket.

“Then you really would owe me,” Huw texted him – something the young man claimed he later came to realise would mean in a sexual way.

Edwards then allegedly began paying the young man for pictures. PayPal records seemingly show that the BBC presenter paid the young man £500 for a topless photo.

“[Bleep]. That’s one of your best. You look so good,” he texted the lad after receiving one photo.

“I want a pic of you totally naked head to toe,” Edwards then allegedly wrote. “What’s in it for me?” the fan asked. He was then transferred £2,000 by the news anchor.

He pleaded guilty recently (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fan slams ‘disgusting’ Edwards

When the fan only provided a topless photo, Edwards was reportedly furious.

“[Bleep] that. [Bleep] that. Really not impressed by you. I believed you were serious. But you’re not. You chase me for cash. But you then ‘forget’ to deliver. [Bleep] that,” he is believed to have written on WhatsApp.

Speaking to The Sun, the fan admitted he’d been left “disgusted” following the recent news about the TV presenter.

“It’s disgusting. It was clear he was always trying to groom me and trying to use his position and money for his own perverse gratification. But to now know I was being targeted by a paedophile who got off on pictures of children makes me feel sick.”

ED! has contacted Edwards’ reps for comment.

