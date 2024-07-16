BBC racing commentator John Hunt has urged people to “make the most of every day” following the tragic murders of his wife and daughters.

John’s wife, Carol, 61, and two of his daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were murdered in their own home last week. They were tied up and shot with a crossbow in their home in Hertfordshire.

Following their murder, a national manhunt launched for a 26-year-old man named Kyle Clifford – the ex-boyfriend of Louise Hunt. They had split the week before her murder.

John has urged people to “make the most of every day” (Credit: YouTube)

BBC racing commentator John Hunt shares message

Now, a friend of John’s has spoken out. Fellow commentator Matt Chapman said: “Family means more to some than others and for John, his family unit was something he absolutely adored.”

Matt has said proceeds from a fundraiser set up after the attack will support John’s surviving daughter, Amy.

He said that John had told him his “biggest desire” was to ensure Amy had “no money worries for the rest of her life”.

John pictured with his wife Carol (Credit: Facebook)

He added to the BBC: “There are a lot of people, including myself, who feel helpless and would like to do something. John would like nothing more for Amy after these horrific events than a life that is a little less stressful, because life will never be stress-free again.

“It’s not going to take their grief away – it’s not going to take the pain away or change anything – but it might help them have an easier life.”

Matt has had regular contact with the “very talented” John following the tragic incident.

John Hunt’s statement

He said that John gave him a “message” to share with everyone – “you never know when it’s going to be the last day you see your family”.

John also told Matt to urge people to “make the most of every day because you just don’t know”.

At the weekend, John issued a statement following the horrific attacks. He said: “The devastation that we are experiencing cannot be put into words. We would like to thank people for their kind messages and for the support we have received in recent days.”

Read more: John Hunt’s BBC co-star fights back tears live on air as he pays tribute to wife and daughters killed in crossbow attack

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.