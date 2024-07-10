The wife and two daughters of BBC 5 Live racing commentator John Hunt are reportedly the victims of a horror crossbow attack.

On Tuesday evening (July 9), police and paramedics arrived at the Hunt family home in Bushey. It came after reports that three women had suffered serious injuries.

According to reports, Mr Hunt had raised the alarm when he returned home from working for the BBC racing on Tuesday. He arrived home around 7pm.

BBC star John Hunt wife and daughters in attack

Heartbreakingly, despite the efforts of paramedics, the three women died a short time later at the scene. The ages of the three women were 61, 28 and 25.

Hertfordshire Police have issued a statement. They shared an appeal for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford from the Enfield area who is wanted in connection with the incident.

Clifford is allegedly the ex-boyfriend of John’s daughter Louise Hunt.

Police urged the public not to approach Clifford as he may still have possession of a crossbow.

Reports claim that police sources said the three women were tied up and shot in a “targeted attack”.

A neighbour on the Hunt family’s street said she didn’t know the victims well but called them a “friendly family”.

The MailOnline reports she said: “We would see them every day passing by and they would say ‘good morning’. It’s really sad what’s happened, very shocking.”

In addition, another neighbour told The Sun: “My husband and I were watching the football when we heard sirens and shouting. There were around 30 policemen outside. There were armed police. They came and knocked on our door and told us to stay inside and keep our doors shut.

“My heart goes out to them. I feel very sad for the family, my heart goes out to them.”

John reportedly raised an alarm after the incident (Credit: YouTube)

Crossbow attack

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper issued a message to her X account today about the incident. She said: “The loss of three women’s lives in Bushey last night is truly shocking. My thoughts are with the family & friends of those who have been killed & with the community.

“I urge people to support @HertsPolice with any information about this case.”

John Hunt – a former police officer – has worked for BBC Radio 5 Live for the last 20 years.

