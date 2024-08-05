BBC News anchor Karin Giannone has officially married her long-term partner, Nick Buckley.

Karin offered her fans a glimpse into her big day via social media.

BBC News host Karin Giannone gets married

The 50-year-old journalist and her partner, who is a news director, first exchanged vows in 2022 during a trip to California.

However, that ceremony wasn’t legally recognised in the UK.

The couple rectified this with a second ceremony over the weekend.

Dressed elegantly in a sleeved lace wedding gown, Karin’s radiant blonde hair was styled into a chic updo with wavy locks framing her face.

Beside her, Nick looked dapper in a blue suit paired with a gold tie.

The couple were pictured laughing at the altar, a moment that Karin shared on her Instagram.

She posted the heartfelt image with the caption: “Our wedding blessing. One of the loveliest days of my life,” accompanied by a series of wedding-themed emojis.

Karin also shared the news on Twitter. “Properly married now,” she tweeted with a heart emoji.

The couple started dating back in 2019 and decided to get married four years later in a private ceremony in the USA.

Karin Giannone is a BBC newsreader (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

Viewers took to social media to congratulate the couple.

“Aw congratulations lovelies,” one fan wrote. “Wonderful. You look stunning. Many congratulations to you both,” another agreed. “What a wonderful picture congratulations to you both. Looking radiant,” a third gushed.

“So happy for you both – huge congrats!!!” another congratulated the couple.

This joyful news comes at a time when Karin and her colleagues faced professional uncertainties.

Earlier in the year, Karin, alongside four other anchors, was temporarily taken off air. This occurred after the merger of the BBC’s domestic and international news channels in order to cut costs.

Luckily, all affected newscasters eventually returned to the airwaves.

