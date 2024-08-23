All the BBC stars embroiled in scandal in 2024 – from Jermaine Jenas and Graziano Di Prima to Huw Edwards

The year 2024 has been nothing short of turbulent for the BBC, with several of its stars embroiled in scandal.

From Strictly Come Dancing to news broadcasting, some of the network’s most beloved figures have found themselves at the center of scandals that have shocked the public.

The most recent of these involves the sudden dismissal of Jermaine Jenas. But his departure is just one of many controversies that have rocked the broadcaster this year.

Here’s a round-up of the biggest controversies involving BBC personalities this year.

Jermaine Jenas was sacked by the BBC after allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a female colleague (Credit: Cover Images)

BBC scandal: Jermaine Jenas

The scandal surrounding Jermaine Jenas – former Premier League star and BBC presenter – is the most recent scandal to come out.

Jermaine had become a familiar face on shows like Match of the Day and The One Show. However, Jermaine was abruptly dismissed from the BBC amid allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’.

Allegations then emerged claiming Jermaine had sent unsolicited text messages to a female member of staff on The One Show.

In a statement, the BBC also confirmed Jermaine’s departure.

This is a categorical nightmare for the BBC.

It stated that he is “no longer part of our presenting line-up”. It also revealed that an inquiry had been launched following the allegations.

The sudden nature of his exit has left many shocked, especially given that Jermaine was once considered a potential successor to Gary Lineker on Match of the Day.

An insider revealed more to The Sun: “This is a categorical nightmare for the BBC. A complaint was raised concerning Jermaine’s behaviour. After some immediate routine enquiries, the decision was taken to take him off air and terminate his contract.

“At present, the feeling is he won’t be back on the BBC.”

BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards plead guilty to making indecent images of children (Credit: Cover Images)

Huw Edwards

In the past year, the BBC was rocked by another scandal involving Huw Edwards.

Edwards had been the face of the BBC’s most important broadcasts for years. However, his reputation was shattered when he was accused of paying a teenager thousands of pounds for sexually explicit pictures.

In April, he resigned from the BBC. Then in July 2024, Edwards was charged with three counts of making indecent images of children. He later pleaded guilty in court.

According to court reports, Edwards engaged in an online chat with an adult man on WhatsApp between December 2020 and August 2021, during which he was sent 377 sexual images, including 41 indecent images of children.

The shocking nature of these revelations sent ripples through the broadcasting world.

Edwards is set to be sentenced in September 2024.

Strictly professional Graziano Di Prima was removed from the show after assault allegations. (Credit: Cover Images)

Graziano Di Prima

The beloved BBC show Strictly Come Dancing has also not been immune to scandal this year. Two of its professional dancers, Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima, were at the center of serious allegations.

Graziano was dismissed from the show following accusations that he had mistreated his 2023 dance partner, Zara McDermott, during practice sessions.

He was accused of kicking, hitting and even spitting at her.

In a statement, Graziano told MailOnline that the allegations were “vile” and “false”. However, he admitted to kicking Zara – but maintained that it was an accident.

“I wasn’t meaning to kick her. I’d never, never do that. My foot brushed her after I kicked the floor. Afterwards, I hugged her and said I was sorry. There was no problem. We carried on,” he said.

Dancer Giovanni Pernice was also removed from Strictly after allegations of bullying. (Credit: Cover Images)

Giovanni Pernice

Giovanni Pernice, another Strictly favourite, also faced his own scandal and was subsequently exited the BBC show.

The dancer was accused of ‘bullying’ his previous dance partner, actress Amanda Abbington.

Amanda claimed that Giovanni’s behaviour had left her suffering from PTSD.

Despite his strong denial of the allegations, the BBC decided it was in the show’s best interest to part ways with him.

The former Strictly star wrote on Instagram: “I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name. No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me. I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be.”

Read more: A rundown on the accusations against Jermaine Jenas following his BBC sacking

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.