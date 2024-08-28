Marina Fogle, the wife of Ben Fogle, has revealed she was quizzed by social services over claims she shouted “unacceptable verbal abuse” at her two young children.

The mum-of-two has spoken out about the incident, which took place in 2013, days after Kirstie Allsopp suffered a similar fate after letting her 15-year-old son go InterRailing on his own.

Writing in her newspaper column this week, Marina explained she was left feeling sick and furious by the allegations, which were made in a letter when her son Ludo and daughter Iona were three and four years old. They are both now teenagers.

The claims came as the family returned from a holiday. But before Marina could call social services herself to make it clear a mistake had been made on the part of whoever made the allegations, she received two guests.

Marin Fogle reported by neighbours

Two women from social services followed up what is said to have been a complaint from a neighbour. During the meeting, Marina was quizzed about how her kids, as well as asked questions about their family life.

Marina wrote in The Times: “Trembling, I asked what date this supposed incident had taken place. ‘The 15th of August,’ one of them responded, which was four days ago. ‘But we’ve been away this last week,’ I ventured. ‘We just got back last night.'”

‘I was told that clearly there wasn’t an issue’

Meanwhile, having proved they were away when the alleged incident took place, Marina then called her children into the room to greet the visitors.

Sometimes they get it wrong.

Marina added: “My children spent 20 minutes showing off their Lego and toys. After which I was told that clearly there wasn’t an issue and she hoped that I understood why they’d needed to investigate. Of course I understand. Many tip-offs such as these are genuine and result in the removal of children who need to be safeguarded from their families. But sometimes they get it wrong.”

The unpleasant incident happened in 2013, it is believed (Credit: YouTube)

‘A truly brilliant mother’

Marina indicated she was traumatised by the incident.

She also reflected on Kirstie Allsopp’s incident. And she hailed her as a “truly brilliant mother”.

