In US news, Billy Ray Cyrus – the father of singer Miley Cyrus – has spoken out following a leaked audio surfacing.

The audio and texts allegedly see musician Billy Ray calling his ex-wife Tish and their children a string of expletives.

In their previous romance, the country singer adopted Tish’s biological children – Brandi, 37, and Trace, 35, – at the beginning of their marriage in 1993. The former couple later welcomed three more children. They share Miley, 31, Braison, 30, and Noah, 24. Ultimately, Billy Ray and Tish split in 2013. Miley is reportedly estranged from her father.

Billy has since tied the knot, in 2023, to singer Firerose. However, their romance is said to also have come to a tumultuous ending.

Miley has hinted at who she supports since the Billy Ray audio drama (Credit: ENT)

Billy Ray Cyrus audio leak

In leaked audio and texts obtained by Page Six this week, Billy Ray is allegedly heard unleashing a foul-mouthed rant about his ex-wife Tish.

According to reports, text messages from Billy Ray allegedly telling his manager that Tish is a “liar,” “w****” and a “cheat” were also obtained by Page Six.

In wake of the shocking alleged audio and texts, Miley has hinted at her allegiance with her mother, Tish. The singer shared a glimpse into a recent Gucci photo shoot in a post to social media. The post included a snap of her lovingly embracing mum Tish.

Although the post doesn’t outrightly address the recent drama, it does showcase Miley’s close relationship with her mother.

In February, Miley accepted an award for record of the year at the Grammys. It was here that she excluded dad Billy Ray from her speech. Instead, she thanked her mum, sister, “love” and her stylists.

Concluding the speech with the quip: “I don’t think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!”

In a recent interview on David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Miley claimed she “inherited the narcissism” from dad Billy Ray. Meanwhile, she dubbed mum Tish her “hero”.

Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus split in 2013 (Credit: ENT)

Billy Ray Cyrus statement

Billy Ray is said to have described Tish as a “complete sk***” in texts. He is also said to have named her “scum of the earth” and a “fraud”.

Allegedly, Billy also slammed ex-wife Tish for being “impregnated by two different men”. He reportedly referred to himself in the third person in the audio. He is said to have stated: “The other two children that were there was [bleep]. That was there from a previous marriage before she met Billy Ray, by two separate fathers.

“No, woman. I said that wrong. Not a previous marriage. The other two children that were there. She was impregnated by two different men and had those two children before she met Billy Ray.

“Just think if it said that. The truth on…Brandi, Trace and everyone knows devil’s a [bleep].”

ED! has contacted reps for Billy Ray and Tish for comment.

