It Ends with Us cast ‘feud’ explained – Blake Lively ‘fat-shaming’; Justin Baldoni’s ‘enlisting’ of Johnny Depp crisis PR team; ‘abuse’ claims on set

It Ends with Us starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has been making headlines over the past few weeks – for all the wrong reasons.

The movie, based on a book by the author Colleen Hoover, follows Lily Bloom (Blake Lively) as she gets wrapped up in an abusive relationship with Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni).

Despite already being a box office hit worth $93m, there has been some nasty rumours plaguing the stars of the show, from a cast feud to arguing on set. But what has really been going on?

Blake Lively has been embroiled in It Ends with Us drama (Credit: Kiera Fyles)

It Ends with Us: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s frosty press tour sparks speculation

Blake and Justin have been raking in reaction with some dubbing the actress a “diva” and others raising their eyebrows after Justin reportedly enlisted a crisis PR time.

But how did this all start?

Well, fans suspected that there was tension between Blake and Justin at the movie’s premiere in New York on August 6.

The two leads didn’t pose for any snaps together, despite depicting the movie’s main characters and consequent love interests.

Meanwhile, Blake happily took photos with other co-stars including Jenny Slate and Brandon Sklenar.

Just two days later, Blake attended a photocall in London. However, Justin was a no-show. The two actors have also failed to appear in press together in the lead-up to the movie’s release.

Instead, Blake was joined by Brandon, Alex Neustaedter and Isabela Ferrer for a video to promote the film. But Justin was again absent.

Social media users later spotted that both Blake and Colleen Hoover had unfollowed Justin on Instagram. Yikes!

Blake, seen here with co-star Brandon Sklenar, hasn’t appeared in press with Justin Baldoni (Credit: Youtube / Jake’s Takes)

‘Borderline abuse’ on set

It gets worse… Insiders told the DailyMail.com that Justin had allegedly clashed with Blake on set. Justin reportedly dismissed Blake’s input whilst filming scenes that involved abuse.

The insider is said to have described Justin as “chauvinistic” and focused on “what he believed was the abusive male viewpoint”.

The source told the Daily Mail: “During scenes depicting abuse, Justin failed to consider Blake’s character’s perspective. Instead focusing solely on what he believed was the abusive male viewpoint. His approach was very chauvinistic. Creating a tense atmosphere on set. Justin almost became the character in the sense that some women on set felt he was borderline abusive to them. And that he was unprofessional and unapologetic.

“Directing a film so serious and so important about domestic abuse without allowing the women to be included in this process is disturbing.”

They also described that Justin will likely blame any complaints on being a method actor.

Justin Baldoni is facing allegations of fat-shaming (Credit: Sony Entertainment / Youtube)

Allegations of Justin Baldoni ‘fat-shaming’ Blake Lively

Blake Lively was allegedly left uncomfortable after a kissing scene with Justin “lingered” too long and subsequently felt fat-shamed by him.

TMZ reported that the alleged fat-shaming came from Justin preparing for a scene which would see him lift Blake into the air.

Insiders told the website that Justin suffers from back problems and asked for assistance from a trainer prior to the lifting scene.

Justin is said to have asked how much Blake weighed and looked to prepare for the scene to avoid suffering an injury.

Blake allegedly felt fat-shamed by Justin’s behaviour.

It Ends with Us crew divided

Although things aren’t looking great for Justin, the It Ends with Us cast haven’t entirely sided with Blake, according to reports.

In fact, a source has claimed that Justin was “screwed” creatively. Production sources have even insisted that many members of the crew view Justin favourably.

According to TMZ, sources claim that director and star Justin is a “generally a nice guy to work with and cared a lot about the production”.

Blake Lively stars as Lily Bloom in the movie (Credit: Sony Entertainment / Youtube)

Justin Baldoni ‘enlists Johnny Depp’s crisis PR team’

Meanwhile, according to the Hollywood Reporter, Justin has allegedly enlisted PR crisis manager Melissa Nathan.

Melissa famously represented Johnny Depp during his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Blake Lively accused of ‘diva’ behaviour

Blake has also been accused of “tone-deaf” and “diva” behaviour, with an old clip of the star during an interview in 2016 also casting her in a negative light.

In recent clips, Blake failed to acknowledge the serious theme of the movie, domestic abuse. And when asked about how a viewer should approach discussing the subject with her, she dismissed the notion.

“This is a movie about abuse. Can you promote please appropriately?” urged one fan on social media.

“When are you gonna talk about domestic violence? Trying to play this movie off as a fun romcom is wrong and disgusting,” fumed another.

Blake and Justin were snapped having an allegedly heated discussion whilst on set (Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com)

In wake of this, Blake took to social media to share resources for those who may be victims of domestic abuse. She also penned: “Everyone deserves relationships free of domestic violence.”

Blake especially sparked outrage when she turned a question asked by reporter Jake Hamilton into a joke. He asked the star if people who related to what her character went through could talk to her about it if they saw her in person.

She replied: “Ask for my address or my phone number.”

“Or I could just share my location with you and then we could…,” Blake teased before giggling.

Blake Lively’s Café Society interview

Amongst the movie drama, a Norwegian interviewer, Kjersti Flaa uploaded an interview she did in 2016 with Blake and titled it, “The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job”.

The video started off with her congratulating Blake on her pregnancy bump – at the time, Blake was approximately six months pregnant, which was public knowledge.

Blake, who was joined by Café Society co-star Parker Posey was dismissive to the interviewer. Blake even retorted: “Congrats on your little bump.”

The pair continued to mock the question the interviewer asked about the movie’s wardrobe and Blake exclaimed: “They never ask the men this.”

Fans are now baffled as the wardrobe is a topic that Blake seems eager to discuss amid the It Ends with Us press tour – despite its serious theme.

One viewer fumed about the 2016 interview: “That was so rude and dismissive. The way these grown women treated the interviewer was very disrespectful.”

Another said: “She had already announced her pregnancy. Months before this. And costume plays a huge role in period pieces. I’m not understanding the need to be so incredibly rude to the interviewer. Like she barely even looks at her.”

A third added: “Blake was so instantly defensive. Immediately rebuffing the warm compliment from the female interviewer about her public pregnancy and basically calling her fat in return?”

ED! has contacted Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Heartbreaking new details on Matthew Perry’s death emerge – from assistant accused of ‘injecting him with drugs’ to doctor calling him ‘moron’

So, what do you think? leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.