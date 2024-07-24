Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have confirmed the name of their fourth child – but it appears to have divided some people.

The Hollywood couple, who tied the knot in 2012, welcomed baby number four back in February 2023. Blake and Ryan are also parents to three daughters: James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four.

However, Blake and Ryan have not shared the name of their fourth tot – until now.

Ryan recently revealed the name of his fourth child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds children

Ryan, and Blake, attended the premiere of his new blockbuster smash Deadpool & Wolverine on Monday (July 22) in New York.

On stage, the actor took the time to specifically thank wife Blake and their four children – naming them all. Ryan revealed that their fourth child’s name is Olin.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here. I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here,” Ryan said, according to Variety.

He added: “I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing – that is, the contents of this movie – that happens in your wondrous lives.”

The pair are parents to four children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meaning behind name Olin

Coming from Nordic origin, the name Olin means ancestor’s heir or to inherit. Although Blake and Ryan haven’t revealed the sex of Olin, the name is usually a male name.

However, it’s fair to say the name has divided some people. Online, one person said: “Terrible name if it’s a girl. Which it probably is.”

Someone else added: “All the names are terrible. Whatever gender.”

Another said: “Olin is the name of a large corporation producing chemicals.”

Blake and Ryan’s baby name divides people

Another proclaimed: “I hope it’s a boy, I’m not fond of naming girls very masculine names at all.”

Other people defended the couple though, with one writing: “I like the name. I suppose they will reveal the gender once they decide which it is.”

Another added: “I have a friend who named her baby boy Olin – 15 years ago. It is unusual, a good thing. ”

Meanwhile, someone gushed: “I find it refreshing that they mostly keep their private life out of the spotlight, especially their children.”

Read more: Ryan Reynolds’ heartfelt tribute to brave Wrexham fan who passed away

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.