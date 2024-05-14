At the 2024 Bafta TV awards, TV heartthrob Bobby Brazier was spotted locking lips with Ella Morgan from Married at First Sight.

Ella appeared on the E4 dating show in 2023. She was the first transgender star on the show.

The BAFTAs took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday, May 12. And it seems Bobby and Ella looked closer than ever…

An eyewitness at the event told The Sun: “Bobby and Ella were going for it, it was a proper snog and he went back a couple of times for more.”

Bobby attended the BAFTA TV Awards (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Bobby Brazier and Ella Morgan ‘snog’

Their interaction didn’t end there, as the source claimed: “They were sharing flirty banter and then they pulled each other to one side for a snog by the bar.

“Later, they had their arms wrapped around each other for another snog, too.”

ED! has contacted reps for Bobby and Ella for comment.

The EastEnders star has been making headlines for his personal life.

Earlier this year, he was reported to be dating Strictly Come Dancing 2023 winner Ellie Leach. However, following their alleged split, B0bby was also rumoured to be linked with his EastEnders co-star Jazzy Phoenix.

But in an interview at the BAFTAs, Bobby debunked the rumours surrounding his relationship with Jazzy.

“Jazzy is not my girlfriend, she’s not my girlfriend!” The actor told The Sun.

Bobby also opened up about his future wedding plans, sharing that he wants to marry somebody who isn’t famous.

Actor Bobby was spotted kissing reality TV star Ella Morgan at the BAFTAs (Credit: Channel 4)

Bobby Brazier career

Outside of his dating life, Bobby has recently landed a starring role in a new drama series called Curfew.

Known for his portrayal of Freddie Slater on EastEnders since 2022, Bobby is taking on a fresh challenge beyond the familiar streets of Albert Square.

The crime thriller is set to release on the streaming service Paramount+.

And away from the cameras, Bobby is rumoured to be venturing into the music industry. A source recently shared that “Bobby’s big love is singing” and he “wants to be the next Harry Styles”.

This move could see the young star balancing a dual career in acting and music.

