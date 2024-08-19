Bobby Brazier debuts ‘new relationship’ with X Factor star as they’re seen holding hands

Bobby Brazier has been snapped out and about on a romantic stroll with his alleged new girlfriend.

The TV star seems to have got over reported ex-flame Ella Morgan, who will be appearing on Celebs Go Dating, and has found himself a new love.

Bobby was spotted looking smitten as he walked hand in hand with a former X Factor star.

That’s right, the former Strictly favourite has apparently moved on to another reality TV star!

Bobby Brazier spotted with new ‘girlfriend’

The star was snapped playfully lifting the The X Factor: The Band star Virginia Hampson’s arm up in the air as they strolled down a London high street over the weekend.

The pair walked hand in hand whilst sporting casual yet chic outfits. Virginia, who starred in The X Factor’s Real Like You band, sported black capri pants and a matching top. She accessorised with eclectic silver jewellery and kitten heels.

Meanwhile, Bobby rocked a statement jacket, laidback sweatpants and sliders.

The pair very much looked like a couple as they made their way through London with their fingers entwined.

Virginia was put into the band Real Like You whilst on The X Factor: The Band five years ago.

Bobby Brazier ‘dating’ X Factor star Virginia Hampson

RLY ultimately won the special edition of the programme. However, they split earlier this year after releasing songs including Love Me or Not, Superpower and Safe & Sound, over the years.

Virginia is now reportedly pursuing a solo career and boasts 78.5k followers on Instagram, whom she often keeps up to date with a variety of content including style shots, holiday snaps and solo career updates.

Bobby’s reported new romance comes after he was apparently spotted locking lips with Married At First Sight star Ella Morgan in June. However, their connection appeared to fizzle out as Ella is now set to look for love on Celebs Go Dating.

In March, The Sun reported that Bobby had also gone on a string of dates with EastEnders co-star Jazzy Franks.

A source alleged to the publication at the time: “He loves that they both share a passion for acting and he, of course, thinks she is very beautiful.

“She is flattered by his interest, especially as she is returning to EastEnders soon to reprise her role.”

