Bobby Brazier shares marriage plans amid girlfriend rumours: ‘We’re gonna be happy and in peace’

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier has opened up about who he wants to marry amid girlfriend rumours.

However, it’s not his co-star Jazzy Phoenix.

The 20-year-old, who made it to the Strictly finals last year, was reportedly first linked to Jazzy in March. She currently stars in the soap as sex worker Nadine. However, in a new interview, Bobby has played down their so-called relationship.

Bobby wants to marry someone who isn’t in the spotlight (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Bobby Brazier girlfriend rumours

While attending the BAFTA Television Awards last night (May 12), Bobby joked to The Sun about his rumoured relationship with Jazzy.

“Someone else told me that I’d found a girlfriend. Jazzy is not my girlfriend, she’s not my girlfriend!” he said.

However, while changing the subject of Jazzy, Bobby insists that he wants the woman he marries to be someone who “isn’t famous”.

“I think I know the girl that I’m going to marry. She and her whole family are just something else,” she said.

“We’re gonna be happy and in peace, I’ll tell you that much.”

Bobby and Jazzy were first spotted together in March (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Bobby and Jazzy rumours

Rumours of Bobby and Jazzy began when they were spotted together at restaurant Bagatelle in London, Mayfair.

“Bobby is enjoying getting to know Jazzy,” a source told The Sun On Sunday at the time.

“He loves that they both share a passion for acting and he, of course, thinks she is very beautiful,” they continued. “She is flattered by his interest, especially as she is returning to EastEnders soon to reprise her role.”

The rumours followed after Bobby and Strictly winner Ellie Leach’s relationship reportedly fizzled out.

