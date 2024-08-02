Star of Strictly 2023 Bobby Brazier was spotted getting close to X Factor: The Band winner Virginia Hampson earlier this week.

Virginia won the talent show in 2019 as one-fifth of girl group RLY (Real Like You). In June of this year, the band parted ways.

Bobby Brazier rumoured new relationship with singer

The pair were captured in London together on Wednesday (July 31) and have sparked romance rumours. In photos obtained by OK! Magazine, Bobby and Virginia, both 21, can be seen holding hands and kissing each other.

For the occasion, Bobby kept it casual, wearing a matching navy T-shirt with shorts. To complete his look, the EastEnders star wore black and white sliders and a brown bag across his body. Bobby also wore a pair of headphones. Virginia also sported a laid-back look, donning a white t-shirt with black trousers. She accessorised with a white bag and trainers.

Over the past year, Bobby’s relationship details have continued to make headlines. After competing on Strictly together last year, Bobby reportedly dated glitterball trophy winner Ellie Leach in January. However, their relationship was short-lived as they allegedly called it a day in March.

Following an afterparty for the BAFTA TV Awards, Bobby was said to have shared a kiss with Married at First Sight’s Ella Morgan. During the same night, reports revealed he was getting cosy with Top Boy star Jasmine Jobson.

Who is Virginia Hampson?

Virginia is most known for being a member of the girl group RLY, who formed on X Factor: The Band and won the show.

After their victory in 2019, they released their debut single Love Me or Not in 2023 after signing a deal with Warner Records. More singles followed and their debut EP, Generation, dropped in April this year.

However, the group announced they were disbanding in June to pursue solo careers.

