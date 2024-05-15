How Bradley Walsh and son Barney healed ‘rifts’ with Breaking Dad series: “Makes it worth it”

Star of The Chase Bradley Walsh and his son Barney Walsh healed family relationships with their Breaking Dad series.

The popular ITV show showcases the close bond between Bradley and Barney while they take on adventurous challenges around the world in a campervan. Not only has the show been a hit with viewers, but it has also impacted fans’ personal lives.

Breaking Dad has enjoyed five series so far (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Bradley Walsh Barney Walsh

During an interview with the Mail On Sunday last year, Bradley revealed to the newspaper that the “reaction to Breaking Dad has been so lovely.”

He continued: “I’ve had lots of messages from families on social media saying they’ve fallen out with their father and they haven’t spoken in years, but they’ve watched the show and they want to reconnect with their dad.”

‘For example, they say that they have booked a holiday with their dad or son, and they are going to go off and do something like that. It is so lovely.”

Bradley added that it “makes it all worth it” knowing that Breaking Dad has helped rebuild family relationships.

So far, Breaking Dad has enjoyed five series, the latest reportedly being watched by an average of five million per episode.

Prior to Breaking Dad, Bradley and Barney had worked in panto together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Bradley and Barney’s first job together

During an appearance on The Tommy Tiernan Show, Bradley revealed working with Barney for the first time took place at a pantomime in Milton Keynes in 2006. At the time, Barney was age seven.

“We used some of his gags that he played with some of his mates so all the other kids in the audience were gonna get it,” he said.

“Running down for the curtain call every night with my son and taking a bow was the greatest thing I’d ever done. And it still is today. Until, of course, you then go on the road with him and he’s throwing you off a bridge,” Bradley continued.

Proud of the man he has become, Bradley said Barney “is the man I always wanted to be”.

Barney and Bradley also host the Gladiators reboot on BBC. The show was confirmed for another series.

An average of 6 million watched the pair during launch night.

