Big Brother star Brian Dowling and husband ‘besotted’ over second baby as he praises ‘superstar’ sister for being surrogate

Big Brother star Brian Dowling recently welcomed his second baby with his husband Arthur.

Brian, 46, and Arthur, 44, shared the happy news to their Instagram this week, revealing they welcomed a little girl called Blu Amar Rose Dowling Gourounlian.

Brian – who won the second series of Big Brother in 2001 – shared photos of the moments after Blu was born. He also praised his “superstar” sister Aoife who was their surrogate for a second time.

Brian gushed: “Please be upstanding for the arrival of our BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER, Blu Amar Rose Dowling Gourounlian.

You stayed so calm, considering it wasn’t exactly the birth plan we had initially hoped for.

“Blu was delivered safely on Sunday, June 23rd, at 13:33h, weighing 6lb 2ozs.”

Meanwhile, he went on: “Myself and Papa @gourounlian are ABSOLUTELY BESOTTED and actually can’t believe we now have two little beauties to keep us on our toes.”

Brian joked that Arthur and Blake looked ‘exhausted’ having a new baby in the house! (Credit: Instagram Stories)

In addition, praising his sister, he added: “@effidy_dowling_, you are a SUPERSTAR and we are, as always, FOREVER GRATEFUL.

“You stayed so calm, considering it wasn’t exactly the birth plan we had initially hoped for. Baby Blu was adamant to arrive on Sunday, the 23rd of June & nothing or no one was going to stop her.

“Big sister Blake, you have been activated.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Brian shared a picture of Arthur and their daughter Blake, one, sleeping on a couch.

Brian and Arthur now have two daughters! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He joked: “Clearly being a new papa and big sister is EXHAUSTING,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

The couple, who married in 2015, welcomed daughter Blake in September 2022.

Fans have congratulated the family on their new bundle of joy. One person said: “Congratulations to you both! Blu is one lucky girl to have two amazing daddies & the cutest big sister!”

Meanwhile, another gushed: “Ahh gorgeous pics guys & a massive welcome to lil baby Blu. Another lucky little girl.”

