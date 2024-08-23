Britain’s Got Talent star Will Read has died at the age of 51 years on from his appearance on the ITV show.

Will appeared on the talent show in 2012 as part of comedy act The Showbears. They even performed in the semi-final alongside judge David Walliams.

According to reports, Will died at home on August 7 with his friend and brother at his side. He had battled cancer.

Will (seen far right) performed as part of The Showbears on BGT (Credit: Shutterstock)

Britain’s Got Talent star Will Read dies

The Sun reports that Will’s obituary notice reads: “Will aged 51 years of Macclesfield, peacefully passed away on Wednesday 7th August 2024.

“Dearly loved son of Kate, much loved brother of Tom, cherished brother in law of Marianne and fabulous uncle of Jimmy and Liam.

“Will was an accomplished musician excelling in percussion, drum and vocals. He toured with Gloria Estefan and cruised the world as a musical director in his successful career.

“He will be greatly missed by all his family, many friends and colleagues.”

David Walliams performed with the group on BGT in 2012 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Back in 2012, The Showbears performed in the live semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent. They were eliminated but made a surprise return for that year’s final.

As they performed ‘We’re Sailor Men’ dressed as sailors, judge David joined them on stage.

That year’s series seen Ashleigh and Pudsey win following their incredible dog act performance.

Following The Showbears’ audition on BGT, the judges shared their thoughts. Amanda Holden said: “I think the royal family would adore you!”

Alesha Dixon said: “I think the country is going to fall in love with you. So entertaining.”

David then joked: “To be honest, it wasn’t really my thing,” after getting up on stage and performing with them. He added: “I don’t really like camp humour.”

He then said: “No, of course, I was in heaven.”

Simon Cowell added at the time: “Everything was rubbish but it was sort of good.”

