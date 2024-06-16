Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz have expressed their heartbreak after losing their beloved dog, Nala.

The couple both took to their Instagram accounts to pay tributes to Nala, who died “unexpectedly”.

Nicola, 29, admitted suffering the “hardest month” of her life after recently losing her grandmother.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Sharing a photo of himself alongside his two dogs, Brooklyn, 25, wrote: “Dear Nala, we miss you so much. You were unexpectedly taken from way us too soon and hope others don’t experience a loss after something as simple as a grooming.

I can’t even find the words to describe my heartbreak on so many levels.

“You were the cutest little baby girl and we will always think of you. We know you are looking and barking down on us.

“We love you so much and miss you beyond.”

Brooklyn and Nicola shared the heartbreaking death of their beloved dog (Credit: Cover Images)

Nicola Peltz’s tribute on Instagram

Nicola shared some more details on Nala’s death in her tribute. She wrote: “This has been the hardest month of my life.

“I can’t even find the words to describe my heartbreak on so many levels. Nala was perfectly healthy when she went to the groomers yesterday but came out hyperventilating and couldn’t catch her breath.”

She continued: “We rushed her to the vet and she passed hours later. I’m sharing this in hopes that it might prevent this from happening to other dogs.

“Her life was taken away from her way too soon. She was my beautiful queen and stayed by my side for 9 years through everything.”

Brooklyn and Nicola said the loss of their dog was unexpected (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nicola concluded her heartbreaking post: “Please be careful who you send your dogs to because you don’t know what goes on behind closed doors. 1 day without Nala on earth feels like an eternity. I wish I could have her back in my arms. I pray she’s with my Naunni, I hope I see them soon.”

Fans shared their condolences in the comments. One person said: “Hardest moments of life include losing a fur baby.”

Another wrote: “Omg. Nicola. I am devastated for you. And continuing to send you love.”

