Call the Midwife favourite Helen George has responded to romance rumours after sharing photos from a trip to Italy with two men.

The Call The Midwife actress split from her former co-star Jack Ashton after seven years together last July. She was then said to be dating co-star Olly Rix. However, in June, reports claimed they had drifted apart.

Helen has now taken to Instagram to share images from her recent holiday, with many believing she may have been launching a new relationship with the post.

One image shows her with the arms of a male friend wrapped around her as they pose with another pair.

A second image sees the man topless and Helen in a bikini as they enjoy a boat trip.

Meanwhile, a third sees Helen laughing on a night out with a different man with a drink in hand.

She wrote underneath the post: “Puglia with my wonderful friends thank you @yvette_robinson_ for such a wonderful trip and my best friends, husbands – @ryspeaks and @oliverthorntonhome for being wonderful and the best traveling pals a gal could wish for.”

Helen is best known for playing Trixie in Call The Midwife (Credit: YouTube)

Helen George on identity of ‘new man’

Fans were quick to comment to ask the identity of Helen’s male friends, believing they were an item. One fan asked: “Who’s the new dude?”

But Helen quickly responded to one: “My best friends Ryan and Oliver who are married to each other.”

Another fan wrote: “A new beau? Very handsome!”

Helen hilariously hit back: “Sadly I’m not their type.”

One fan defended Helen amid the speculation about her love life, writing: “These comments are wild.

“Helen is a real person with a real life, why do people feel the need to comment on posts like she isn’t free to do as she pleases when she pleases. Looks amazing to me.”

Helen George was with her Call the Midwife co-star Jack Ashton for seven years (Credit: ITV)

Call the Midwife news

Helen and her ex Jack, who share daughters Wren Ivy, six, and Lark, two, announced their split last year.

She told the Mirror at the time: “Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter.”

A source told the publication: “Helen and Jack’s decision to end their relationship has been amicable, and no one else is involved. They have just grown apart as a couple.

“Until now, only their closest friends and family have known what is going on, but in recent weeks it has been shared more widely.”

