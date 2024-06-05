Danny Mac and Carley Stenson welcome second baby and share gorgeous first picture and unique name

Hollyoaks stars Carley Stenson and Danny Mac have shared the lovely news that they have welcomed their second baby.

After getting together in 2011, the couple, aged 41 and 36, tied the knot in 2017.

Three years on in 2021, they welcomed their first daughter, Skye Bella. Now, they’ve welcomed a little boy.

Carley Stenson and Danny Mac have become parents for the second time! (Credit: Cover Images)

Carley Stenson and Danny Mac welcome baby boy

The actress shared the news that she’d given birth to her second baby last night (June 4). However, the couple said they’ve been in a “love bubble” for a couple of weeks, spending time with their new baby before sharing the news with the world.

Posting a picture of herself, Danny and the baby leaving hospital, Carley said: “Beauie Mac [blue heart emojis]. Been in our LOVE bubble since 18/04/24. We adore you.”

Danny reposted the grid post to his Stories and said: “Welcome to the world son. Well done Mummy. Thank you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carley Stenson (@carleystenson1)

Carley’s secret pregnancy

Following months of speculation after she was spotted in the Dancing On Ice audience, Carley went public with her pregnancy in April 2024.

Posting a sneaky snap of her shadow (with a very obvious bump!) on Instagram, Carley wrote: “We can’t wait to meet you!” followed by the hashtags “#springnewlife #ourbaby #bigsister #pregnantat41 #inourlittlebubble.”

Husband Danny jokingly commented: “Wait. What!?” followed by a blushing emoji.

Carley has since brought her followers along on her pregnancy journey, recently posting an update video where she shared that she was “27 weeks, feeling 9 months.”

The actress has previously opened up about experiencing “mum guilt” when she is not with toddler Skye.

“I feel awful when I’m not with her.” She told Hello!, “I remember my first day back to work, when Skye had a rash. I got off the Tube and I could have gone left to work or right to go home, and I had to ring my mum and say: ‘Please tell me what to do.’ But I knew Skye was with my mother-in-law, who is a nurse, so she could not have been in better hands.”

Read More: Danny Mac is Strictly a stage name, reveals dancing star

You can share your congratulations for Carley and Danny over our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.