Carol McGiffin explains why she hasn’t contacted Ruth Langsford amid Eamonn divorce

Former Loose Women star Carol McGiffin has revealed she hasn’t contacted friends Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes following their marriage split.

The outspoken star who lives in the South of France with husband Mark Cassidy has given a new interview to OK! Magazine. And despite saying she loves both Eamonn and Ruth very dearly, she has decided to stay out of their divorce.

Ruth and Eamonn announced the end of their 14-year marriage in May. However it was later claimed they had been separated for a year and were trying to keep it a secret.

Carol has not contacted former colleague Ruth (Credit: ITV)

Carol McGiffin on Ruth Langsford marriage split

The 64-year-old, who left the show last April, was asked about the split in her interview. She said she was “sad” about it and ‘loves them both’.

“It’s always sad when a relationship breaks up,” Carol said. “But it’s sadder when you’re so in the public eye.

“It’s really hard. Everyone’s speculating, everyone has a theory. I’d put everything I own on the fact that a lot of it is [Bleep].”

She went on to said: “I feel for them both in that respect. I love them both, I’ve worked with them both, been at parties with them both. It’s really sad but I haven’t, as they say, ‘reached out’ to Ruth yet.”

The 64-year-old then explained the reason she hasn’t contacted Ruth to offer her support yet. “She’ll be inundated and won’t want to hear from me, right now! I’ll send her a message when I know what’s really going on, not before. Otherwise, you’re just adding to the noise.”

Eamonn and Ruth in happier times (Credit: Cover Images)

Eamonn denies Ruth dig

Earlier this week Eamonn was forced to deny he’d made a dig at Ruth during his TRIC Awards acceptance speech. He won for Best News Broadcast and during the thank yous, he remarked: “I went for an operation a year and a half ago and it went wrong. I got two things in my back that I didn’t want.”

Many interpreted this comment as a jab at his recent split from Ruth. A MailOnline source even claimed that Ruth was “hurt” by the comment.

However, in a statement to The Mirror, a spokesperson confirmed: “Eamonn’s comments had nothing to do with anything other than the two pins in his back after his surgeries.”

At the TRIC Awards, Eamonn also addressed the separation briefly in an interview with The Mirror.

“I’m not OK. This is not a good time at all,” he shared of his ongoing health issues. Commenting on Ruth, he added: “It’s too early to say but I hope we can still be friends.”

Meanwhile, Ruth has maintained a low profile during this period and decided to temporarily step away from her presenter duties on Loose Women.

