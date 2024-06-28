Carol Vorderman’s rare insight into caring for her son with ‘severe learning disabilities’: ‘It’s not easy’

Carol Vorderman – who is on James Martin’s Saturday Morning this weekend (June 29) – once shared an insight into how it is caring for her son with learning disabilities.

The 63 year old’s son, Cameron, has learning disabilities.

Carol Vorderman with son Cameron on This Morning (Credit: YouTube)

What did Carol Vorderman say?

Back in July 2022, while guest-hosting Lorraine, Carol sat down for an interview with Christine McGuinness.

Christine, 36, was on the show to discuss her autobiography.

“I know this was for you a big move, a big move for anyone to do an autobiography, and you did lay it bare,” Carol said.

“Yeah, I just wanted to be as honest as possible, I still pinch myself that I have these opportunities, even just being here today, I can’t believe it. So when this book publisher came along and said ‘We’d love for you to write your autobiography’ I just wanted to go for it and be as honest as possible,” Christine replied.

Cameron has conditions including ADHD (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman talks son Cameron’s learning difficulties

The former Countdown host then continued.

“Yeah, and you were, some really deep traumas, your dad had a heroin addiction, there was sexual abuse from another member of the family,” she said.

“I don’t want to go into that today, but even just bringing up three children with autism, my son has, I don’t think he is autistic, but he has severe learning difficulties,” she then said.

“But similar sort of issues, it is not easy, Christine.”

The mum of three added: “It isn’t, it is difficult at times, but there are lots to enjoy and celebrate and that comes along with having children with additional needs.”

Cameron completed a Master’s (Credit: ITV)

Carol on Cameron

In November 2022, Carol spoke about her son’s difficulties. She revealed that he has ADHD, ADD and dyslexia.

“If a child has special educational needs, like my son did, he was off the scale dyslexic, he was in special school for about five years in the end,” she said on the Netmums podcast.

“Sadly, there is not much support for them. Budgets have been cut in local authorities,” she then added.

In 2022, Cameron completed his master’s at university – and thanked his mum for her support.

“I never thought my actions would mean so much to so many people. In the same way, I never thought I would get this far in life but that’s exactly what pushed me to do it,” he said at the time.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning airs Saturday, June 29 from 9.30am on ITV1 and ITVX.

