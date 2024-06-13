Carol Vorderman ‘can’t even begin to describe her fury’ as she roasts ‘disgraceful’ Rishi Sunak

Carol Vorderman has taken to Instagram to blast PM Rishi Sunak after his comments about things that were missing from his childhood.

Earlier this week, Sunak said his parents made sacrifices to afford his education at the fee-paying private school Winchester College.

“My family emigrated here with very little. And that’s how I was raised. I was raised with the values of hard work,” he said, adding that “lots of things” had to be sacrificed.

Pushed to provide an example, he said: “All sorts of things like lots of people. There’ll be all sorts of things that I would’ve wanted as a kid that I couldn’t have.” The reporter continued to push the PM until he gave his answer.

With millions of children in Britain living in poverty, and food banks becoming increasingly used, he said: “Famously, Sky TV, so that was something that we never had growing up actually.”

Not surprisingly, the comments have been blasted. And Carol Vorderman is very, very unhappy with the politician.

Carol Vorderman blasts PM in scathing Instagram post

Sharing to social media, she said: “POOR RISHI SUNAK DIDN’T HAVE SKY TV GROWING UP.

“Sunak rushed back early from the D-Day celebrations for a pre-recorded interview with Paul Brand on ITV. Paul Brand asked him if he could understand how people were struggling with so many children living in poverty.

“Sunak answered that he knew what it was like to struggle and go without. ‘Lots of things I didn’t have when I was growing up. Famously Sky TV.'”

She then went on: “Sunak went to one of the poshest boarding schools in the country Winchester College. He had no concept of going without.

“His government has increased the numbers of children and families living in poverty, while the obscene wealth of him and his fellow billionaire mates has grown, often through government contracts.

“I can’t even begin to describe my fury. He and his disgraceful cronies have been laughing at you and all of us.”

‘We asked 100 people to name the ultimate sacrifice’

The caption accompanied a slew of memes mocking the PM. “Well the memes can return the compliment. Enjoy,” Carol said.

One showed him with a veteran with a speech bubble placed on the picture that read: “Sacrifice? Try going without Sky TV.” Another showed him alongside Les Dennis on Family Fortunes. “We asked 100 people to name the ultimate sacrifice. You said not having Sky TV.”

Another showed him as part of the Band Aid video, changing the words of the song to: “And there won’t be Sky TV in Winchester this Christmas time.”

Carol’s fans react

Carol’s followers were very much furious too.

One said: “He is so out of touch. He should own his upbringing and say he was lucky to be kept safe, warm and fed.”

Another added: “He can’t even be honest about his privilege! This man doesn’t know what integrity is never mind sacrifice!”

A third added: “The memes are class but this sums the man up when there’s kids in the UK going without food and elderly without heating…..Sky TV.”

