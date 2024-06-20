From Emily Atack and Sian Welby to Katie Radford – all the celebrity babies due in 2024

In 2024, we’re set to welcome a number of celebrity babies. That’s right – the pitter patter of little feet is fast impending for some of our famous favourites.

This Morning star Sian Welby’s baby bump is growing by the day and even Justin and Hailey Bieber have a bundle of joy on the way. But who will give birth next? Keep reading for all the celebrity babies due before the end of the year…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Atack (@emilyatack)

Celebrity babies: Emily Atack

Inbetweeners star Emily Atack shared on social media in December 2023 that she is expecting her first baby. The TV personality showed off her already growing bump in a sweet black and white snap. She penned alongside the photo: “Hello Everyone, it’s been a little while but I’m back with some news. I’m delighted to share with you all that we’re having a baby!! I’ve never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me.

“Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting – a bit like when you’ve just stepped off of the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover. I’ve got to know my body on such an insane level. It’s made me appreciate the one I’ve been given SO much, I’m doing my absolute best to make it a home for the little squid I’m growing.

“We can already sense the baby is reclined on a mattress of peanut butter and jam sandwiches in there, demanding more chocolate buttons. I’m so happy to be writing all of this to you all. You’ve always stuck by me through the years, do stick around to watch me enter my mum era. Christ. Let’s go.”

Presuming Emily was around 12 weeks pregnant in the post, she is likely ready to pop any moment… She’s due to become a first-time mum with boyfriend and step-cousin Dr Alistair Garner.

Sian Welby

This Morning star and Capital FM radio host Sian Welby shared earlier this month that she was just days away from giving birth! On June 6, Sian headed off on maternity leave – but before she exited the studio, she shared some adorable news!

She told listeners: “Before I go off on baby leave I’ve decided I want to share one more thing with everyone. We are a family. And I have told my nearest and dearest what me and Jake are having because we did find out the sex…

“So I’ve decided as a huge thank you to all of you that have been on this journey with me, I’m gonna tell you what I’m having.”

She then exclaimed: “It’s a girl!” Sian also shared that she was due to give birth on June 17. We’ll keep you posted!

Sian Welby is due to give birth any day now (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lorraine Kelly’s daughter Rosie Smith

Lorraine’s daughter, Rosie, revealed she is expecting a child with her partner Steve, back in April. Of course, her telly star mum is extremely excited!

Lorraine told Hello! of the pregnancy: “This is the most exciting thing to happen to our family, well, since Rosie was born. Last night, I felt the baby kick for the first time, which was extraordinary. It made it feel real.”

The mum and daughter duo also shared with the publication that Rosie is expecting a girl. The reveal came about as Rosie sliced a bespoke cake with a pink filling – to indicate the baby’s gender!

Lorraine also shared what her title will be as she becomes a grandparent. She said: “My married name is Smith so I’ll be known as Granny Smith, like the apple! I’m very happy with being called Granny. I know some people don’t like that, but I think it’s a badge of honour.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorraine Kelly (@lorrainekellysmith)

Celebrity babies: Katie Radford

The 22 Kids and Counting family, The Radfords, are welcoming yet another bundle of joy! The 21-year-old daughter of Sue and Noel Radford shocked fans when she took to social media to share a string of snaps of her gender reveal, whilst flaunting a growing bump.

She penned alongside the snaps: “Baby Carter Mummy and Daddy can’t wait to meet you.” Katie and her long-term boyfriend Connor are expecting a baby boy.

Will the Radford family ever stop growing?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie radford (@katieeradfordd)

Jorgie Porter

Following a heartbreaking miscarriage, Jorgie recently shared that she is expecting a baby. The actress, who is well known for playing Hollyoaks’ Theresa McQueen, already shares her son, Forest, with fiancé Ollie Piotrowski.

Now, their family is growing! The Dancing on Ice favourite shared the news on Drama Queens in May. She told the camera: “So guys… guess what? I am pregnant.”

She then admitted: “And I am a little bit moody, not full mood.” Jorgie also broke the news with her followers on social media. Alongside a video montage featuring her family, she penned: “We’ve been keeping a little secret.”

In 2021, Jorgie sadly miscarried four babies after falling pregnant with quadruplets.

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter is due to welcome her second child (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Hailey Bieber

Back in May, Hailey showed off her baby bump in a white lace dress in a string of snaps and a clip shared to social media. Days later, a representative for Hailey confirmed to The Associated Press that the model is just over six months pregnant.

Hailey and her superstar hubby, Justin, wed in 2018 and have largely kept their marriage private. Just this week, Hailey was seen stepping out sporting a black bodysuit and flaunting her growing bump.

Justin previously starred on the Ellen DeGeneres show and said of growing his family: “I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do….I think she wants to have a few.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Charlotte Chilton

Charlotte Chilton from The Traitors is expecting a baby, after she recently revealed that she’s split from her wife. The reality star has even shared who the father of her child is – and they are a well-known singer!

Charlotte is apparently expecting a baby with Can’t Say No singer Conor Maynard. She recently wrote to social media: “I’ve really toyed with whether this is the right thing to do or not. I’ve sort of hidden a lot of things in the protection of somebody else through this process.

“I decided that the best thing is to always be open and honest. Essentially I have not named the father in protection of him. He’s made it clear he wants nothing to do with us. I’ve never asked for a penny. Not that he’s ever offered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Chilton (@charlchilts)

“I’m prepared to do this alone, but I’m not prepared to have my daughter have to grow up and not be able to say who her father is, or should I say, birth father, or hide it from her.

“She deserves to know where she comes from. I’m not a secret, she’s not a dirty secret. I won’t be silenced by someone who has a full legal team. Conor has everything he needs. Yes, that’s his name, Conor. I met him after The Traitors’ wrap party and we started seeing each other and Penelope arrived in my tummy!”

Gillian McKeith’s daughter Skylar McKeith

TV personality and health expert Gillian McKeith is expanding her brood as her eldest daughter, Skylar, is expecting her second child.

The Scottish nutritionist’s daughter, 29-year-old Skylar, showed off her growing baby bump at an event recently. This is where the fact she is expecting another bundle of joy was spotted, whilst attending a fashion show at St John’s Wood High Street Festival, with her sister, Afton.

Skylar McKeith is pregnant with her second child (Credit: Cat Morley/ SOPA Images/ Shutterstock)

Skylar said: “It was such a fun day out especially when I am so pregnant. I am looking forward to a new addition to the McKeith family. My mum is fantastic with my son and is so excited about baby number 2.”

Celebrity babies: Jenna Coleman

This week (June 19), Victoria and Emmerdale actress Jenna Coleman went public with her pregnancy.

She was seen cradling her baby bump on the red carpet of an event in London.

That stork is definitely going to be busy!

Read more: I’m A Celebrity legend Gillian McKeith ‘so excited’ as daughter Skylar announces she’s pregnant