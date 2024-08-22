Inside Celebrity MasterChef star John Torode’s love life – from ‘awful’ divorce from first wife to ‘cowardly’ move to Lisa Faulkner

Celebrity MasterChef host John Torode is happily married to his wife Lisa Faulkner.

The TV star, who is on screens for the new series of the BBC cooking show tonight (August 22), has had a colourful love life after having previously been married.

But who was John previously married to and what’s the “cowardly” move he made to bag a date with wife Lisa?

John is back on Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: Cover Images)

Love life of Celebrity MasterChef star John Torode

Before his marriage to Lisa, John was married to his first wife – Jessica. They were married from 2000 to 2014. However, they had split in 2011 before their divorce was finalised in 2014.

The former couple also share two children together – daughter Lulu and son Jonah. John also has two children from a previous relationship.

In 2022, John opened up briefly on his first marriage and branded his divorce “awful”.

He also spoke about meeting his now wife Lisa when she appeared on Celebrity MasterChef in 2010 – which she eventually won.

John is now married to Lisa Faulkner (Credit: Cover Images)

Speaking to The Sunday Times in 2022, John said: “I’d separated from my wife [Jessica] which was awful, and I was reluctant to approach Lisa face to face as I didn’t fancy the prospect of her saying no, so I wrote her a letter.

“If I’d got no response, it wouldn’t matter. Cowardly? [Bleep], yeah. I’m as cowardly as they get.”

The pair then embarked on a date and John said they “just really, really like each other”.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2013, Lisa gushed: “John and I were friends. Neither of us thought of it as anything else until… I don’t know how things change, but something does. He asked me on a date. We went out for dinner. Then it was slightly different. I’m really, really happy. John and I are having such a nice time but we’re taking things slowly. There are lots of other people to consider.”

TV star John said he made a “cowardly” move to get a date with Lisa (Credit: Cover Images)

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner

John and Lisa married in October 2019. Revealing the secret to their happy relationship, John told the Mirror last year: “A really well-made bed. You spend lots of time in it! Honestly, the bedroom – having that sanctuary of a place to go to, I think that’s really important.

“And nice towels… Looking after yourself is as important as looking after each other.”

Celebrity MasterChef airs tonight (August 22) from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

