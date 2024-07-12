6 celebs having a far worse week than us – from Kym Marsh to Amanda Holden and Shirley Ballas

For these rest of us mere mortals, buoyed by the possibility of Change – and an England team in the Euro finals – the last several days have been, well, not too bad, actually.

But while a week may be a long time in politics, the past seven days must have felt like an eternity for these celebs in Showbizland.

Give Ruth Langsford love, not hate! (Credit: ITV)

Celebs having a far worse week than us: Ruth Langsford

Dear Ruth Langsford is going through an undeniably difficult time.

And so the trolls having a go at her for having thinning hair because they have nothing better to do should be ashamed of themselves.

We love you Ruth, and your new ‘do!

Kym Marsh

Telly fave Kym Marsh is another celeb who’s had a very rough run, having lost her dad in recent months.

The universe, however, has sent her a little bit of happiness in the form of her new man. Unfortunately, the universe also contains abusive trolls who tickled themselves at comparing Kym’s new squeeze to her son.

Kym, unbowed, had a similar thought she shared with the online no-marks: “Do one.”

He’ll need to wrap up, with this weather (Credit: ITV)

David Potts

A tough one, this. Celebrity Big Brother winner David Potts‘ ‘thing’ is wearing short shorts on TV. So while he’s no stranger to copping flak from haters about his mostly-uncovered legs – as with today, when he appeared on This Morning – actually getting a spot on the box is actually, probably, most likely, a top result for him… it is a very complicated thing, fame.

Amanda Holden

Mandy H (as nobody calls her) has come under fire for getting all worked up when talking about men in uniform.

“I am like ‘arrest me’, because those uniforms are insane,” Amanda said of continental police officers.

But what’s the charge? Sexism? Or crimes against the airwaves?

Shirley Ballas ‘has been warned’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Celebs having a far worse week than us: Shirley Ballas

Reports suggest Shirley Ballas may have been politely directed to belt up over Giovanni Pernice.

“It’s such a complex thing that we can’t have people associated with the show speaking out about it,” an unnamed person spoke out about it to the press.

Bring on the sparkle, sequins and drama, we say!

Ja, das ist Susanna Reid! (Credit: Instagram)

Susanna Reid

GMB co-host Susanna Reid went on holiday earlier this week, but she was back on the box this morning to report on preparations for the Euro 2024 final in Berlin.

One infuriated fan moaned, as if she’d just turned up looking to force her way into the starting XI after not being part of the side that got England to the last stage: “Total glory hunter.”

