6 celebs having a far worse week than us – from Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae to Liam Payne

For any fans of celebs and showbiz gossip who inexplicably haven’t been hitting refresh on ED! every few milliseconds for updates on the most divisive issue going today (not including international conflicts… maybe), you may need to take a seat.

As this week, this article isn’t (only) about making yourself feel better through comparison to the ups and down of some famous types. This week we mourn the loss of Love Island’s favourite couple since the last time this same expression was used. This week, we mourn the apparent death of top tier celebs Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury’s relationship.

Love is dead without Tommy and Mollie-Mae as a thing (Credit: ITV)

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury

Without them, we don’t know who we are any longer. Just as well we still have our name sewn into our underpants, then.

But what we do know is Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are no more. And we’d certainly like to know who’s getting what as they sort through their bits and bobs (the property, the first tell-chat not involving ‘sources’ instead of actual people, the mutual follows).

Won’t somebody think of the endorsements?

There will be plenty of questions that need answering in the upcoming days and weeks. And as they’re not married, and the pair are constantly hyped as earning hundreds of pounds a second for… sponsored ads, is it?… we can expect the stories to rumble on and on throughout the rest of silly season summer, at least.

Amid allegations that Tommy was caught ‘cheating’, expect one or the other of the ex Love Island pair to head junglewards for a spell around November. And the other to turn up on Loose Women to insist they’re not bothered about it.

So relatable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

Liam Payne

One Direction cog Liam Payne came under fire after he commented on his girlfriend Kate Cassidy’s appearance in a TikTok video.

“Looking good, nice and covered up for once,” he said.

Some of his fans felt he was being misogynistic. Others defended him. Kate herself insisted: “He doesn’t care at all what I wear.”

Maybe Liam should’ve concentrated on his own garms. He might’ve picked out a shirt that didn’t look like he’s been doing plastering in it instead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roman Kemp (@romankemp)

Celebs having a far worse week than us: Roman Kemp

Busy week for Roman – son of Martin, if you’d forgotten – Kemp as he got sunburned on holiday.

Forgetting to apply sun lotion? That’ll leave Roman, who is 31 and probably not abroad for the first time, red-faced.

Trolls came for Michelle this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michelle Keegan

Michelle Keegan, 37, has maintained a youthful look for years. But there’s no denial from her about the fact she’s not as young as some people might imagine she is.

“Omg your face has changed so much, I hardly recognise you,” one user charmlessly informed her in the comments section of a recent Insta upload.

“Looking good but getting older Michelle,” someone else chipped in.

Michelle responded almost philosophically, but without as much punctuation as she might have afforded herself, as she confirmed time doesn’t actually ever stand still: “I should think so I’m 37.”

Did anybody remind Kelly Brook to pack her credit card? (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook has been slammed by some viewers for not being urgent enough with her celebrity reality series efforts.

“She is going to get a harsh reality check by the halfway point of the race. This isn’t a free holiday,” one social media user, who seemed to think Kel is stumping up for her own travel and board on Celebrity Race Across the World, moaned.

