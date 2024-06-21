6 celebs having a far worse week than us – from Cat Deeley to Amanda Holden and Ed Balls

The past seven days haven’t been the easiest for these celebs. Will things start looking sunnier for them, just as the weather also starts (in June) to look a little, well, sunnier (because it is June, it is supposed to be sunny in June… why hasn’t it been sunny in June?)?

Beastly? (Credit: The Chase YouTube)

Mark Labbett

Last summer Hayley Palmer was gushing about how her The Chase beau Mark Labbett was a “big teddy bear”.

But after he reportedly dumped her on the phone, he’s not quite as cuddly.

“He has really lived up to his name. The Beast has been a beast,” Hayley claimed recently.

Surely Hayley realised Mark’s name wasn’t really ‘the Beast’ while they were going out…? Or… did… did she call him ‘the Beast’, rather than Mark?

Cat Deeley

Another stellar week in broadcasting for Cat Deeley, who can be in no doubt – if she ever was – that being under microscope while on This Morning is relentless.

According to reports, Cat was asked to apologise after a comparison she made between her dancing in a silly way and having a seizure caused offence to some viewers.

Bet that notoriously-long summer break for This Morning hosts can’t come fast enough for her.

Craig Revel Horwood has been doing some… singing? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Celebs having a far worse week than us: Craig Revel Horwood

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood has a solo album coming out. And he’ll be going on tour with it, too.

He explained: “Each track is associated with female singers, which presented a delightful challenge. I embraced this opportunity to record these songs, knowing that it might be my only chance to give them my own interpretation.”

Craig added: “The album is a perfect blend of drama, pathos, romance and a touch of high camp.”

But after some lukewarm reactions on social media to Craig’s album, will he wish he’d stuck to his scoring paddle?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden’s nipples recently came in for appraisal of sorts from Katie Price, who has been known to previously specialise in booby material.

“I’ve got nipple covers on,” Katie revealed during an interview before adding the barb: “I’m not doing an Amanda Holden because I don’t like that look.”

Ah, at last – the potential celebrity feud that no-one wants to happen.

Wait until you read about what Stacey Solomon has done now (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Stacey Solomon

More BACKLASH from fans on social media as Stacey Solomon has been called out for allowing ducklings to swim in her pool.

Honestly, why isn’t Chris Packham all over this? Have the RSPCA even been informed? What’s the number for the duck protection hotline?

Ed Balls

Meanwhile, GMB’s Ed Balls has also faced fury after swatting a fly live on air.

Perhaps anticipating complaints as he and colleagues bantered in the studio, Ed reflected: “Can I just say, it’s not a cow, it’s a fly. Can we move on, honestly?”

“Rest in peace, fly, who had the misfortune to fly into the GMB studio and was then callously murdered by an oafish morning television presenter. May you rest in peace,” one onlooker with literally zero understanding of what the legal definition of murder is tweeted.

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Giovanni Pernice set to leave UK as pro ‘in talks to join Italian Strictly’

Additionally, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this celebs story.