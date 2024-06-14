7 celebs having a far worse week than us – from Phillip Schofield and Josie Gibson to Giovanni Pernice

It’s been a rather dramatic week in the world of showbiz for celebs such as Phillip Schofield, Alison Hammond and Giovanni Pernice.

Missed out on all the goss? Don’t worry, here’s our rundown of which stars have had a far worse week than us. (And will likely *not* be getting into that Friday feeling…)

Lorraine Kelly is often slammed for failing to host her show (Credit: ITV)

Celebs having worse week than us: Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine has come under fire *yet again* for not hosting her ITV show. (Poor woman can’t catch a break!)

This time, Ranvir Singh stepped in to front the programme. But fans were left peeved as Lorraine actually appeared on the show live from Germany – while Ranvir was sat in her seat in her studio.

One user wrote on X: “Get back to work ffs! #lorraine.” Someone else added: “So despite failing to host her own show, Lorraine is in Germany?????” along with numerous crying faces emoji.

The reason for Lorraine’s trip to a Germany? Lorraine had jetted miles away to celebrate tonight’s Germany v Scotland football match for the UEFA Euro 2024. Well, have a drink on us, eh Lorraine?!

The pair were on hand to front the show (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson

This Morning underwent yet another shake-up this week. (At this point, we’ve lost track on who actually works there…)

Instead of Dermot O’Leary – who usually hosts every Friday with Alison – Josie Gibson stepped in to front the show with Alison. When news of Alison and Josie hosting the show was revealed though, fans were left divided to say the least.

One person said on X: “Oh god, tomorrow’s going to be PAINFUL. Josie and Alison pretending to be excited about the Euros.”

However, someone else gushed: “Love you two. You both should do This Morning, you’re brilliant together.”

Alex received criticism for her dress (Credit: ITV)

Celebs having worse week than us: Alex Scott

Soccer Aid returned for its 2024 match last Sunday – and it’s fair to say co-host Alex Scott got plenty of people talking!

Looking incredible, the pundit rocked a figure-hugging white dress that boasted a cut-out in the middle.

Alex definitely grabbed the attention of viewers, with many loving her look. But some people were not too keen. Someone fumed: “Catching up on #SoccerAid. Alex Scott yet again trying to make it all about her. Totally inappropriate.”

But another fan supported Alex and said: “No matter #AlexScott wears for #SoccerAid Twitter is on her case, firstly, she can wear what she wants and secondly, yes, she knows more about football than you do, sorry, but she just does.”

Say it louder for the people in the back!

Giovanni Pernice will not be starring on Strictly Come Dancing this year (Credit: ITV)

Celebs having worse week than us: Giovanni Pernice

Giovanni Pernice has no doubt been the TV star on everyone’s lips this past week.

The Strictly favourite was confirmed to not be taking part in this year’s series of the glitzy BBC One show. (Someone get us the tissues…)

The news comes amid a spot of drama for the Italian hunk. Giovanni is currently at the centre of a row, with an investigation into his alleged behaviour ongoing. A string of former celebrity partners are said to have made complaints about his training methods.

Linda Robson under fire over shocking costs of parking tickets: ‘I’m a national treasure, I can park where I like’ (Credit: ITV)

Linda Robson

Telly fave Linda Robson usually finds herself in hot water thanks to her shocking, sometimes hilarious, comments. But her confession about parking tickets left some people unimpressed.

During an interview on GMB, Linda confessed that her driving skills are “really bad” and that she “just paid £3,000 worth of parking tickets”. Linda then joked: “I just go ‘Oh, I’m a national treasure I can park wherever I like’.”

Viewers unfortunately didn’t see the funny side of Linda’s story. They took to X to slam the star.

“National treasure? National embarrassment, more like!” one viewer fumed.

“Jeez national treasure? For what?? Dream on and what a waste of money, not capable of parking like the rest of us is hardly something to brag about,” another said.

Cat Deeley looked excited over the dupe bag (Credit: ITV)

Celebs having worse week than us: Cat Deeley

This Morning host Cat Deeley appeared to rub viewers up the wrong way this week, during a fashion segment on the show about dupes.

As one model walked out wearing a trench-style dress with a brown handbag, Cat exclaimed: “I’ve got that bag! But that’s the dupe of it isn’t it?”

As style expert Laura Puddy said it was a Mango dupe of a designer bag, Cat made a noise suggesting she was excited. Cat then turned to co-host Ben Shephard and pulled an excited face.

But fans were not happy with her behaviour. One person said on X: “Totally boastful and unnecessary comment from Cat. Could’ve just said she has a bag just like it. Full stop. Which would’ve also been more grammatically correct than saying, ‘I’ve got THAT bag’.”

Phillip suffered a puppy mishap this week (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield

Former This Morning star Phillip, 62, has been mostly out of the limelight following his affair scandal last year.

He has made a return to Instagram recently though – keeping his followers updated on his puppy, Alfie. But this week, Phillip suffered a mud mishap with the pooch.

Phil uploaded a video of Alfie burying his face in wet mud. Phil said: “Wondered where he was!” followed by a face palm emoji. The next picture showed Phil’s white dressing gown covered in mud. He wrote: “Ffs,” with an eye-roll emoji.

Then, the final snap showed Phil’s muddy robe on the ground next to the washing machine. The joys of having a puppy, eh!

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Phillip Schofield tipped for sit-down interview with Piers Morgan as he ‘eases his way back into public eye’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.