6 celebs having a far worse week than us – from Helen Flanagan to Kate Garraway and Cat Deeley

It has been another tough seven days for some famous types – so here are the celebs having a far worse week than us.

Hopefully they have Bank Holidays in Showbizland, too, so they’ll at least get one day off from it all next week…

Who’s talking behind Alison Hammond’s back? (Credit: ITV)

Celebs having a worse week than us: Helen Flanagan

It’s been rough going for former Corrie actress Helen as it’s her ex Scott Sinclair’s love life in the headlines, rather than hers. That can’t be fun to go through at all.

Possibly even worse, it is claimed Scott has been “wining and dining” (don’t continue with that) someone Hels knows.

“It won’t be easy for her,” some unnamed source is said to have said. Still, Helen appears to have bounced back with a bikini pic on Instagram. Relationships, eh?

Alison Hammond

Anonymous types have also been flapping their gums and offering their untraceable opinions on Alison‘s new man, it seems.

Apparently, some pals have concerns the This Morning’s star’s reported fella may ‘have an agenda’.

Who needs enemies when friends talk about your back to glossy mags? Sounds like she might be happy, though, which is what matters.

Kate Garraway

GMB’s Kate has to put up with the most unimaginable abuse online, as strangers who think they know best about her churn out utter guff on social media. And now Kate’s telling herself to ‘shut up’, too!

Poor Kate was snapped at by her new work bestie Richard Arnold this week when she asked for clarification over Britney Spears’ divorce. Bring back Benny boy, eh, Kate!

No more Epic Gameshow, it seems (Credit: ITV)

Alan Carr

Sure, Alan won’t be short of things to keep him occupied going forward, even though one of the best series to hit primetime in recent years – which he fronted and had his name attached to – seems to have been iced for good.

But whichever TV insider suggested he wouldn’t take the axing of his Epic Gameshow “too hard” may have over-egged the pudding somewhat by strenuously listing all of his commitments. We love you Alan, everyone does!

Celebs having a worse week than us: Cat Deeley

Another week, another series of hammerings for Smethwick’s finest-ever export Cat.

Not only does a body language expert reckon she’s “out of her depth” (impossible), she’s also been accused (sorta) of ‘looking too good’.

There will be calls for Holly comeback before you know it, tsk!

Alex Jones

Meanwhile, over on the Beeb, The One Show’s Alex was left red-faced after she got a small detail wrong about a guest.

Everyone can make a mistake – but to be corrected by Bobby Brazier? The shame!

