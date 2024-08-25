Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock previously revealed Alan Titchmarsh’s sweet gesture that helped her carve out a TV career.

The green-fingered goddess, 58, shot to fame back in the 1990s, thanks to her stint on the hit gardening show Ground Force.

Charlie appeared on the BBC series, alongside Alan – who is on Love Your Weekend today (August 25) – and Tommy Walsh.

And it turns out Alan had a big part to play when it came to how Charlie’s career turned out.

Charlie appeared alongside Alan and Tommy (Credit: BBC)

Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock on Alan’s leg up

Charlie got her big break in 1997 when she appeared on Ground Force, with popular TV gardener Alan and builder Tommy.

The trio the show for nine seasons before it was taken off air in 2005.

And in an interview from 2016, Charlie revealed Alan’s sweet gesture, at the start of her career.

Claire shared how Alan ‘helped her’ (Credit: ITV)

Alan was ‘helpful’ to Charlie Dimmock

Speaking to Blackberry Garden, Charlie was quizzed on who her garden heroes are. She replied: “My grandad, Jim Saunders and I have to say Mr Titchmarsh.”

The TV presenter then shared how Alan – by then a TV regular – “helped” her at the start of her TV career.

Charlie said: “Alan was so lovely encouraging and helpful to Tommy and I when we were doing Ground Force – he gave us lots of advice and help, especially when it came to the TV side of things.”

Charlie shot to fame on Ground Force (Credit: BBC)

Charlie’s flourished

Following the end of Ground Force, Charlie has gone on to host programmes such as The Joy of Gardening, Charlie’s Garden Army and most recently Garden Rescue.

She has also presented coverage of the renowned Chelsea Flower Show, published several books and even had a cameo on Hollyoaks.

But Charlie previously insisted that she is not worried about getting older. It seems she has had plans in place ready for her retirement for several years.

Retirement plans

As reported by the Irish Independent back in 2016, Charlie said that she wasn’t too concerned about the prospect of ageing.

“I don’t worry about growing older,” she said, before going on to reveal: “I had the builders in last year and I’ve now got the facility in my house so when I’m ready, a lift can be put in. I’d like to be at home when I’m older. That’s the plan.”

While Charlie enjoyed a few years of city life in London, home for her nowadays means her enviable rural home in Hampshire, where she says she enjoys a “quieter and easier-going country life”.

Alan Titchmarsh Love Your Weekend airs on Sunday (August 25) on ITV1 at 9:30am.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock’s ‘guilt’ over decision at home

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.