Charlie Dimmock on aging and turning to food in ‘moments of weakness’

Charlie Dimmock – whose show, Garden Rescue, airs today (Saturday, May 25), once opened up about getting older.

The telly star also confessed to turning to food during moments of “weakness”.

Charlie opened up during an interview in 2006 (Credit: BBC)

Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock on getting older

Back in 2006, Charlie did an interview with The Independent.

The star – who was 40 at the time – answered a series of quick-fire questions about her life.

When asked by the interviewer what the “best age to be is”, Charlie replied saying “28 to 32”.

The star, now 57, was then asked what she does in “moments of weakness”.

“Eat something out of the fridge that I shouldn’t,” she replied.

When asked what her philosophy is, she said: “Enjoy what you do. You spend most of your time working so if you don’t enjoy it you should try something else.”

Charlie was in Calendar Girls (Credit: BBC)

Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock on Calendar Girls role

In 2010, Charlie made her stage debut in Calendar Girls. In this role, she had to get her kit off alongside EastEnders star Letitia Dean.

Charlie has since admitted that she was “terrified” of doing the show.

“Me being naked with the other girls was quite horrifying because they are all proper actors and I’m not,” she told The News Shopper at the time.

“It was simply a case of: ‘Here’s a glass of champagne, can you take all your clothes off now?’ It would be a fib to say I wasn’t expecting it because we all know what the show is and we all know what happens,” she then continued.

She then said that the show was so “well choreographed” that the audience “doesn’t see anything”.

Charlie has spoke of her love for gardening (Credit: BBC)

Charlie on learning from mistakes

In 2022, Charlie opened up about her love for gardening during an interview with Home UK magazine.

“I love being out in the garden and find it mentally very relaxing and positive,” she said at the time.

“When it comes to gardening there’s loads of tips. But the best thing I can suggest is don’t be intimidated and overwhelmed get out there and have a go,” she then continued.

“You’ll learn from your mistakes and become more confident at tackling projects.”

Read more: Garden Rescue homeowner on strict ‘proof you have £3k’ rule to appear on Charlie Dimmock show

Garden Rescue airs today (Saturday, May 25) at 5.45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.