Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock on finally learning to accept her appearance: ‘It was always going to look a certain way’

Garden Rescue favourite Charlie Dimmock has previously spoken about finally learning to accept her hair.

The TV gardener, 57, has been open about her appearance over the years. Her role on Ground Force in the 90s resulted in her hailed as a sex symbol.

She also previously said she had “always been up and down in my weight” and insisted she’d “never be slim or skinny”.

A few years ago, Charlie – who is on screen today (June 26) for Garden Rescue – opened up about accepting her appearance in a candid chat.

Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock on accepting her appearance

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2017, Charlie said: “I learned fairly early on in my life to work with what I had, rather than wish I had something else. I was born with curly red hair, and all was well until I hit my teenage years. Everyone else had straight hair, and I spent ages trying to make my unruly locks behave.

But, by the time I was 17, I gave up and accepted my hair was always going to look a certain way.

"I had to tightly plait my hair to try to uncurl it. Within an hour, the curls would be back.

She went on to explain a screen test she did for Ground Force. However, she said there was “no image consultant or stylist to hand”.

Charlie Dimmock bra

Charlie added at the time: “I didn’t wear a certain undergarment, and thought nothing about it. Little did I know that not wearing a bra would become my trademark.”

Back in 2016, the TV star opened up about her weight as she insisted that “life is too short” to be worried about it.

She told the Independent: “I’ve always been up and down in my weight. I’ll never be slim or skinny, let’s put it like that. One season I’ll be a size 14, then 18, but it’s something I’ve just accepted now. I’m at that age where I think, life is too short.”

Charlie also said that she isn’t worried about getting older.

Gardening favourite Charlie previously hosted Garden Force in the 90s (Credit: BBC)

She added to the publication: “I don’t worry about growing older. I had the builders in last year and I’ve now got the facility in my house so when I’m ready, a lift can be put in. I’d like to be at home when I’m older. That’s the plan.

Garden Rescue airs today (Wednesday June 26) at 3.45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

