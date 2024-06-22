The Chase favourite Paul Sinha has revealed how an appearance on A League Of Their Own sports-themed panel show once left him “in tears” on the way home.

He filmed a spot on the panel of the James Corden hosted show for the pilot episode. The quizzer and comedian says he wasn’t surprised he was never invited back when the show was commissioned.

Paul (pictured on Channel 5 News) didn’t have the best experience on the panel show (Credit: Channel 5 / YouTube)

Paul Sinha ‘in tears’

Writing in his new memoir One Sinha Lifetime: Comedy, disaster and one man’s quest for happiness, Paul spoke about being on the panel alongside ex-cricketer Stuart Broad. As reported by The Mirror, Stuart was joked about as Paul’s dream husband.

When he was asked if he fancied Stuart, Paul wrote: “If you set yourself up as a gay comic who likes to playfully flirt with straight men, then you need to be able to own your persona on comedy panel shows.” Therefore he did not take offence to the question asked by host James.

However, fellow panelist John Bishop then took things a step further by asking Stuart how it felt to be sitting next to “a man who has [bleeped] over your photos?”

Paul then recounted being ignored at the afterparty and admitted to “crying for most of the taxi journey home”. He said he “wasn’t surprised” to find he didn’t end up in the TV series that followed.

Paul’s memoir was published this week. The Chase star, also known as The Sinnerman on the show, recalls his childhood in the book. He was closeted from his family and wanted to be in entertainment rather than medicine as his parents hoped. He triumphed in the end and became one of the most popular quizzers on both The Chase and spin-off Beat The Chasers.

The quizzer and comedian has been very honest about living with Parkinson’s (Credit: ITV)

Paul Sinha’s Parkinson’s promise

The star also lives with Parkinson’s disease, but has insisted it “doesn’t have to be the end”. Paul revealed in June 2019 he is living with the degenerative condition.

Since then Paul, 53, has shared health updates with fans through social media including how the condition has affected his voice and movement, among other aspects.

Although he has had to give up driving, he hasn’t given up working. He has promised this will not be “the end” of his story.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Paul said: “I’m trying to prove to the world that Parkinson’s doesn’t have to be the end of somebody’s story… that you can carry on doing the things you love. The important thing is to not let it define you.”

Paul also said he remains in good physical condition for his TV appearances.

“I take being on Beat The Chasers as a real point of pride because of the speed and reflexes required to be on the show. Whenever I buzz in and get anything right, it’s a point of massive pride to me,” Paul went on.

“I feel that I’ve shown in the past three or four years that you can do it whilst having Parkinson’s. There’s no limit to what you feel you’re able to do,” he insisted.

Paul has always said he would quit the ITV quiz if his suffered a reduction in ability. However he is confident that is not currently the case.

