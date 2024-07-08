TV chef James Martin once said that missing out on marriage and kids has been the ‘biggest low’ of his career, saying it’s because he’s ‘been so focused on work’.

The star, who is on screens on July 8 for James Martin’s Great British Adventure, sees forgoing getting hitched and having children as one of the biggest sacrifices he’s made.

Chef James has had a very successful career (Credit: ITV)

Chef James Martin career

However, James, 52, admitted he would probably do the same again as it’s made him who he is.

The level of commitment it requires and the choices you have to make have a huge impact.

“The biggest low of my career is that I’ve given up everything for it,” he told Prima Magazine in 2020. “I look at my mates and they’re all married with kids, and that’s not the case for me because I’ve been so focused on work.”

He added: “The level of commitment it requires and the choices you have to make have a huge impact. But would I do the same thing again? Probably, because it’s made me who I am. And why does everybody have to follow the norm anyway?”

TV star James previously spoke about his decision not to marry and have kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James on his TV future

James also more recently opened up about his fears over his TV future. As well as his Great British Adventure series, James also hosts his Saturday Morning cooking show on weekends.

During an episode of the Grilling podcast, hosted by fellow chef Simon Rimmer, James was asked by Simon: “You were always known as being the guy that would like… you’d roll up in your campervan, you’d sleep in your campervan at times, and you’d do the show, and you’ve never stopped working.

“Still now, you still don’t. Is that because of a love for it, or is it also… are you slightly insecure that you worry about it ending?”

James replied: “Several things… I worry about it ending for sure, not that I’m pressed about it now as much as I was. But I still care more than I did before, if that makes sense?”

