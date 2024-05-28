Cheryl ‘like a smitten schoolgirl’ with ‘new love interest’ she’s met on Girls Aloud tour

She has been famously unlucky in love during her time in the spotlight, but Cheryl has reportedly met a new man during the Girls Aloud reunion.

Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle are on tour for the first time without bandmate Sarah Harding.

While touring as a four-piece for the first time is emotional, Cheryl has apparently found somebody to lean on, it’s claimed.

Cheryl has been single for six years following her split from Liam Payne, with who she shares son Bear.

However, according to reports, Cheryl has found love with a member of the crew working on the tour.

Girls Aloud are currently on their reunion tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cheryl’s reunion with ‘new boyfriend’

“A source claimed to Closer: “Cheryl’s been enjoying a ‘flirtathon’ with one of the tour crew, which has ignited a spark inside her and has made her feel excited about the future again. They first met years ago when they were both in relationships and as soon as they saw each other again during rehearsals, it was like no time had passed. There was an instant chemistry between them, which was clear to everyone working on the tour.”

The source continued to say how pal Nicola hasn’t “seen her light up like that in a long time”.

They claim Cheryl has become “shy at points” and feels “nervous whenever she was around him, like a smitten schoolgirl”.

The insider continued: “Her new love interest is also a father, and Cheryl loves what a doting dad he is. She loves the idea of having a blended family, as well as potentially having another baby herself.”

ED! has contacted reps for Cheryl for comment.

The singer was married to Ashley Cole from 2006 to 2010 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cheryl’s relationship history

Cheryl was previously married to footballer Ashley Cole, with whom she tied the knot in July 2006.

The pair divorced in 2010 after Ashley was hit with cheating allegations.

She then went on to date dancers Derek Hough and Tre Holloway in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

Cheryl then enjoyed a whirlwind romance with restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, who she married in July 2014 – just six months after they met.

They split in October 2015 and were granted a ‘quickie’ divorce a year later.

Cheryl shares son Liam with former One Direction singer Liam Payne (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cheryl and former One Direction singer Liam Payne confirmed they were dating in February 2016, and they welcomed son Bear a year later.

The pair ended their relationship in June 2018, with Liam blaming the arrival of Bear.

They have stayed friends and co-parent their son. Liam said in 2022: “She is the best mum in the world. I couldn’t ask for someone better.

“I get to take my son to school one or two times a week and it’s the best thing. The relationship we have now as friends has only grown more.”

