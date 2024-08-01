Lionesses star Chloe Kelly looks ‘so beautiful’ as she marries Scott Moore at star-studded Cheshire wedding

Chloe Kelly has tied the knot with fiancé Scott Moore at a country estate wedding in Cheshire.

The Lioness, who scored the winning goal in England’s Euro 2022 final, looked stunning as she said “I do” to Scott.

And, to make the day even sweeter, the couple’s two dogs were also present at the nuptials.

Chloe Kelly, who scored England’s winning goal, has celebrated her wedding to fiancé Scott (Credit: Splash News)

Chloe Kelly wedding: Dress, dogs and famous bridesmaids

The footballer got married last month at Merrydale Manor. Her teammates Ruby Mace and Steph Houghton acted as her bridesmaids.

Chloe’s bridesmaids wore black silk dresses for the wedding, which was also attended by footballers Gabby George, Sandy Maciver and Mayumi Pacheco.

The guests of honour, though, were four-legged friends Otis and Rolo. They wore a doggy tux for the occasion.

Chloe, meanwhile, looked dazzling in a sheer lace Galia Lahav bridal gown and matching veil.

Sharing their wedding day with British Vogue, Chloe said: “Looking back on it, it was a proud moment for us both that we did it all ourselves. I joked to the registrar I’m glad I’m never doing it again though, it was so nerve-wracking before the ceremony!”

Gorgeous pictures

Chloe has since shared a series of pictures on Instagram.

One shows the newlywed holding her bouquet aloft, another shows her being kissed by her new husband on a dock looking out across a lake.

She captioned some of the pictures: “Forever with you.”

Jill Scott sends love

Friends and fans were quick to react. I’m a Celebrity winner Jill Scott said: “Both look amazing. Thanks for letting us be apart of your big day.”

the couple’s photographer commented: “What a dress, what a couple, what a day! Thank you Chloe and Scott for trusting me to capture it.”

“There she is. Beautiful couple,” said another. “Congratulations! You’ve both scored with each other!” another quipped.

“Perfect, perfect, perfect,” said another. “So beautiful,” cooed another.

