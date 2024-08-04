Chloe Madeley has opened up about her feelings towards her ex-husband James Haskell following their split last year.

James and Chloe – who share a one-year-old daughter – were married for five years before announcing their split in October 2023.

Chloe Madeley talks split from James Haskell

Chloe and James tied the knot back in 2018. In 2022 they welcomed their first child together, a daughter called Bodhi.

However, last October, the couple announced they were separating.

Now, in an interview with The Sun, Chloe has opened up about the former couple’s split, as well as how they’re coping with co-parenting.

During the interview, Chloe admitted she thinks she and James are doing a “fantastic” job of co-parenting. She confessed that she’s “very proud” of the ex-couple.

Addressing speculation that the former couple are back together, Chloe was quick to make it clear that she is single.

“I’m very, very single — like, painfully single. I don’t ever get approached, ­honestly. I have a very anti-social, ‘Don’t talk to me’ face, so I think that might have something to do with it,” she said.

Chloe Madeley ‘feels sorry’ for James Haskell

Chloe then went on to say how she wouldn’t approach someone as she’s quite “shy”.

“I’m still figuring out, ‘What do I even want in a new ­relationship? How is that going to look?’ You know, given that I have a child. I’d love to stumble across someone. I would love someone to just kind of fall in my lap, metaphorically. But I’m not in a place where I’m out there actively looking for it,” she said.

Chloe then went on to say that she’d like to spend a year just being a mum. She also revealed that she and James will be divorcing “down the line”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Chloe said that James doesn’t get enough respect for his co-parenting.

“And look, James and I went through our battles. But we’re co-parenting really well, and 50 percent of that accolade is on him. I want him to have some of that respect from people, which I don’t see him getting,” she said.

Chloe ‘doesn’t get to be angry’ when James moves on

During an interview with OK! magazine back in May, Chloe opened up about moving on from James – and vice versa.

“I decided that I didn’t want to be in my relationship any more, so I don’t get to be angry when he moves on. I’ve heard people say: ‘Well, let’s see how happy they are when there’s new people in the picture.’ But I’m actually kind of here for James getting a new partner because there’s a lot of positives in it,” she said.

“He’s a great dad and he’s very respectful of Bodhi, so I’m genuinely not worried about that element.”

