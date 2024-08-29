Chris Evans ‘deeply saddened’ over death of three year old at his festival

Radio DJ Chris Evans has spoken of his sadness following the death of a toddler at his festival, CarFest.

The heartbreaking incident happened over the weekend.

Three year old dies at Chris Evans’ CarFest

Over the weekend, Chris’ festival, CarFest, took place in Overton, Hampshire.

However, tragedy struck when a toddler suffered a “medical episode” at the event. The incident happened in the evening. At 11pm, emergency services, including an air ambulance, rushed to the festival grounds.

The little boy was then taken to hospital. Unfortunately, he sadly passed away there, despite the best efforts of medics.

The police are now probing the child’s “unexplained” and sudden passing.

Since the tragic incident, CarFest have released a statement.

Chris Evans ‘deeply saddened’ by death at CarFest

The statement reads: “Chris and the whole CarFest team are deeply saddened by this tragedy. We have and will continue to respect the family’s wishes at this very difficult time and allow them to grieve in private.”

They then continued, saying: “All of our emergency teams worked together with the support of the NHS to take the child to hospital where he sadly passed away.

Police looking into ‘unexpected’ death

Meanwhile, the police confirmed they are probing the death.

“Shortly after 11pm on Saturday, August 24, officers were made aware of a medical episode involving a three-year-old boy at CarFest, Overton,” the force said.

“The child was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away a short time later. The death is being treated as unexpected and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

CarFest is a festival set up by Chris and is a family-friendly event for car lovers.

The festival, which raises money for children’s charities, ran over three days last weekend, ending on Sunday (August 25).

