Springwatch returns with its penultimate episode tonight (June 12) with Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan hosting.

The presenting pair have been working together for over three decades now, first teaming up on CBBC’s The Really Wild Show in the early to mid 90s.

By this point, they must be best buds, surely? But according to Chris, the two of them actually “don’t hang out” all that often.

Springwatch hosts Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan friendship

In an interview earlier this year, Chris, 63, described his friendship with colleague Michaela, 58, as a “comfortable relationship”.

“I’m not terribly social; she’s a very social person so if she’s over from South Africa, she’ll invite herself to the house,” he told Radio Times. “Apart from that, we don’t hang out.”

He added that the pair “don’t need to speak all the time, just when it’s necessary”.

However it seems it’s nothing personal to Michaela. Conservationist Chris, who was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome in 2006, and has been open about the difficulties he has with social situations and human relationships, admitted that he rarely mingles with “anyone”.

As for Michaela, she’s previously discussed the “party nights” she and Chris enjoyed together in their younger days, admitting that they’ve “both mellowed” as they’ve got older.

“Although I still like a glass of chardonnay after filming, I haven’t seen Chris have anything other than a hot chocolate in recent years!” She mused in an interview.

Springwatch airs on BBC Two tonight at 8pm.

