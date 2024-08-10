Christopher Biggins once revealed the final conversation he had with pal and national treasure Cilla Black before her death.

Telly legend Cilla passed away in 2015. She suffered a subarachnoid haemorrhage after falling at her Spanish home. Cilla’s death left the nation heartbroken, including her showbiz pals, like Biggins – who is on Cooking With The Stars today (August 10).

And in an interview from 2015, Christopher shared the final thing Cilla said to him, a week before she died.

Biggins was good pals with Cilla (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Biggins on seeing Cilla Black before her death

Speaking in 2015, Biggins revealed he spoke to Cilla on the phone just a week before she died. The pair had even discussed Cilla’s future plans including a holiday and a TV show.

“The last time we spoke was just a week before she died. We arranged to have lunch and she said we should go to Barbados over the winter,” Christopher wrote in MailOnline.

The TV legend continued: “We were also supposed to be doing a TV programme together in the Spring for Channel 5, driving around Spain to the places we loved.”

Biggins recalled his final conversation with Cilla (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Biggins reveals last conversation with Cilla Black

I’m A Celeb star Christopher also recounted the last words Cilla ever said to him, as they ended their last conversation as they always did.

She would reply: ‘Love you more, Biggins’.’

He revealed: “At the end of our calls I’d always say: ‘Love you, Cilla.’ She would reply: ‘Love you more, Biggins.’ That will always stay with me. Those words were the last ones she said to me.”

Cilla and Paul O’Grady

As well as Biggins, Cilla was also good pals with Paul O’Grady. Paul – who died last year – reflected on his close bond with the late star in a podcast interview from 2020.

Paul told Gaby Roslin: “She was a hoot. She was great to work with. Because you could really say anything to her.

“She would say to me: ‘Go on don’t forget now, it’s me. Don’t treat me like bloody china. Go into one.’ So she’d come on my show and I’d put a bin liner on the couch.”

Paul added: “She came out with some horrific stories about me. It was a boxing match between us, but a friendly one. And it was one which the audience loved because it was getting an insight into a private life.”

Watch Biggins on Cooking With The Stars on Saturday (August 10) at 1:05pm on ITV1.

