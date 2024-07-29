Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper has issued a worrying update from Diddly Squat Farm, the 100-acre farm owned by Jeremy Clarkson.

The popular farm manager, 26, posted the concerning update on his Instagram Stories, just a couple of weeks after sharing news about a mysterious hospital dash.

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper shared a worrying update on Instagram stories, revealing the latest problem on Diddly Squat Far (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Kaleb Cooper on Instagram

This week, he proved things still weren’t going smoothly on the farm, when one of his machines stopped working. Kaleb was working his way through his daily farm chores when he shared his latest worrying update with his 2.7m followers.

A recording of the screen on his tractor showed it wasn’t responding, with Kaleb commenting: “Brilliant!”

Kaleb has become a favourite among viewers (Credit: ITV)

However, a few hours later he shared a snap of his faulty machinery on his Instagram Stories with the caption: “It was all going so well and then…”

The update is the latest in a string of problems at Diddly Squat Farm, which Kaleb shares regularly on Instagram.

Kaleb has become one of the breakout stars the Amazon Prime series set at Diddly Squat. Experienced farmer Kaleb often despairs at Jeremy’s lack of farming know-how and is the first to call him out on his mistakes. The hilarious friendship has been applauded by viewers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaleb Cooper (@cooper_kaleb)

Last week Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb sparked concern after a worrying update revealed a mysterious dash to hospital. Kaleb shared a snap from hospital with followers admitting he was getting a “fear” of them.

It is the latest in a series of health worries for the star. Kaleb had to be seen by medics during series three of Clarkson’s Farm after hitting his head during filming.

Meanwhile, filming has previously began for Clarkson’s Farm series four. If you haven’t seen the show now, catch up on Amazon Prime before the new series arrives!

Read more: Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper announces new career move away from the show

Do you like Clarkson’s Farm? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.