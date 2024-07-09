Loose Women star Coleen Nolan recently shared a candid glimpse into grieving her sister, Bernie.

The TV panellist’s sister, Bernie, died in 2013 after battling breast cancer.

Since then, Coleen – who appears on Loose Women on July 9 – has been very honest about navigating such a great loss. Recently, she has admitted suffering feelings of “guilt” in wake of her death.

Coleen Nolan opened up about the death of her sister (Credit: YouTube)

Coleen Nolan on grieving death of her sister Bernie

In an agony aunt piece for the Mirror in April, Coleen admitted to feeling guilty whilst she is enjoying herself, as a result of losing her beloved sister. She explained while advising a reader going through grief: “I’ve spoken to a lot of people going through grief and what I’ve learned over the years is that every person has an element of guilt. Even though my sister Bernie died in 2013, there will be times when I’m really laughing about something and this guilt suddenly hits me, like I’ve forgotten her. Grief is a natural process and we have to go through it.”

Grief is a natural process and we have to go through it.

Coleen also previously discussed why she doesn’t post social media tributes to her sister. She explained on Scott Thomas’ podcast Learning As I Go: “My family – on her birthday, on the anniversary of her death –they always put posts out remembering Bernie and a few people have said to me, ‘Why don’t you do that?’ Almost like I feel guilty. But for me, I don’t just remember her on birthdays or Christmas or the day she died, I remember Bernie every day.”

Bernie Nolan died in 2013 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coleen Nolan news

Coleen sadly lost her sister Bernie in 2013 after a battle with cancer. She was just 52 when she died. The former lead singer of The Nolans was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010. She received an all-clear later in 2010 after chemotherapy and a mastectomy. However, in 2012, the disease returned and spread to her brain, bones, lungs and liver.

Earlier this year, whilst on Scott’s podcast, Coleen detailed some heartfelt insights into Bernie’s final moments.

The Loose Women star detailed: “Bernie died at home… so we all went there and we were all sitting in the bedroom, we’d been there all day and night. And we started singing but she was very medicated by then so she was just in a deep sleep. But when we started singing she went ‘ugh’ with her hand and I went ‘cheeky [expletive] she’s still telling us we’re out of tune’. And we all laughed because it was so her, ‘Shut up, I’m trying to sleep’.”

Coleen also explained that each sister had a “moment” with Bernie around her bed to say goodbye. She said: “It’s really weird to say because it was heartbreaking you know. But beautiful at the same time that we got that opportunity.”

Read more: Loose Women star Coleen Nolan pleads for ‘help’ after house move

Loose Women airs weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.