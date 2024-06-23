Coleen Nolan has announced her son Jake is expecting a baby with his partner.

The Loose Women star, 59, revealed the happy family news in her latest newsletter for the Mirror.

Jake, whose dad is Shane Richie – and his partner Georgia are expecting a little boy.

Coleen Nolan grandchildren

This is just the latest family news Coleen has had to celebrate after her sister Denise Nolan announced she recently married her partner Tom.

Coleen told the Mirror: “The cherry on the cake was a visit from my son Jake and his partner Georgia.

“I can finally reveal that I’m going to be a grandmother again, as they’re expecting a baby at the end of the year. On Saturday, a few of us got together at my house for the gender reveal and, just as I said, ‘I think it’s a boy’, Jake let off the confetti gun and turned the living room blue. I couldn’t be more thrilled about having a grandson.”

In addition, the star added: “Well, what an incredible week it’s been for family celebrations. My daughter Ciara and her fiancé Max surprised me by coming home early from their travels. My partner Michael, who was in on the secret, made me get out of bed at 8am on my day off, insisting I had to let the ducks out!

The cherry on the cake was a visit from my son Jake and his partner Georgia.

“So, I was sitting in the garden having a cuppa, wondering why he couldn’t deal with the ducks, when Ciara walked through the gates.”

In April, Coleen announced that her daughter Ciara’s engagement. She said on Instagram: “Well what can I say… I’m so so delighted that @maxxinnes has asked my beautiful girl @ciarafensome to marry him. I love them both sooooo much. Can’t wait to see them. Off to buy a hat.”

Denise Nolan wedding

Meanwhile, this week, Coleen’s sister Denise, 72, married her partner Tom, 77, in Blackpool.

Speaking to OK!, Denise gushed: “We’ve been together now for 47 years and we love each other. We got engaged about 30 years ago, but we didn’t think we needed the piece of paper to say that.”

