Countdown host Colin Murray welcomes new family member following marriage split and fans ‘can’t cope’

Colin Murray, the much-loved host of Channel 4’s Countdown, has delighted fans by welcoming a new family member.

The 47-year-old presenter, who separated from wife composer Carly Paradis in 2022 after 10 years of marriage, recently introduced his social media followers to beautiful new pet dog Buddy.

Since July 4, Colin‘s main Instagram feed, as well as his X feed, has been packed with puppy pics.

And his followers couldn’t be more thrilled to see so much of Buddy on social media.

Countdown host Colin Murray has a new little buddy called Buddy! (Credit: YouTube)

Colin Murray introduces fans to new puppy

Colin recently told his X followers he would be making more of his Instagram account, having not used it as regularly for many years.

However, sharing pics of a new dog seems to be the perfect way to make use of social media.

The first post Colin uploaded about Buddy concerned the #dogsatpollingstations hashtag during the 2024 General Election polling day.

I’ve always loved flicking through #dogsatpollingstations on Election Day but I’ve never had one of my own to take with me until today. Buddy is still too small to reach the sign I had to give him a little help pic.twitter.com/UksrJwnnDC — colin murray (@ColinMurray) July 4, 2024

He said at the time: “I’ve always loved flicking through #dogsatpollingstations on Election Day but I’ve never had one of my own to take with me until today.

“Buddy is still too small to reach the sign, I had to give him a little help.”

Consequently Colin has been inundated with comments and compliments about the young Cavalier King Charles Spaniel every time he posts about the adorable 17-week-old.

Colin Murray’s puppy Buddy is adored on social media (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Utterly gorgeous’

Subsequent posts have included heart-melting images of Buddy being bathed for the first time, ‘getting a coffee’, and being cuddled by Colin.

Colin has even joked about Buddy being in line for a new job at the BBC as the “new DG… Doggy General!”.

First proper bath for Buddy. It wasn’t without tears and he needed to snooze after but the results speak for themselves ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ox5DpcsGZS — colin murray (@ColinMurray) July 5, 2024

In my local coffee shop today, the barista did this… a Buddy on my coffee! What a lovely thing to do. Such a nice surprise and made my day. pic.twitter.com/xB9wE5w6kw — colin murray (@ColinMurray) July 6, 2024

I spend an extraordinary amount of time these days being kept awake, going to sleep or being woken up my puppy Buddy… the last pic is hot off the press! pic.twitter.com/zxdAWnYvnw — colin murray (@ColinMurray) July 8, 2024

But no matter the type of upload – the latest vid on Colin’s Insta sees him hold Buddy aloft like Simba from The Lion King – fans just can’t get enough of the little pooch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colin Murray (@mrcolinmurray)

Just one among many Buddy admirers gushed: “Omg too cute!!”

Another joked: “Oh, stop it with this cuteness! I can’t cope!”

And a third pronounced Buddy: “He’s utterly gorgeous.” “I can’t cope with puppy spam right now. He’s too bloody cute,” another declared.

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Colin Murray on Countdown ‘feud’: ‘The atmosphere has changed and that’s huge’

Countdown airs on Channel 4 today, Tuesday July 23, at 2.10pm.

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.