Countdown host Colin Murray welcomes new family member following marriage split and fans ‘can’t cope’

Colin Murray, the much-loved host of Channel 4’s Countdown, has delighted fans by welcoming a new family member.

The 47-year-old presenter, who separated from wife composer Carly Paradis in 2022 after 10 years of marriage, recently introduced his social media followers to beautiful new pet dog Buddy.

Since July 4, Colin‘s main Instagram feed, as well as his X feed, has been packed with puppy pics.

And his followers couldn’t be more thrilled to see so much of Buddy on social media.

Countdown host Colin Murray has a new little buddy called Buddy! (Credit: YouTube)

Colin Murray introduces fans to new puppy

Colin recently told his X followers he would be making more of his Instagram account, having not used it as regularly for many years.

However, sharing pics of a new dog seems to be the perfect way to make use of social media.

The first post Colin uploaded about Buddy concerned the #dogsatpollingstations hashtag during the 2024 General Election polling day.

He said at the time: “I’ve always loved flicking through #dogsatpollingstations on Election Day but I’ve never had one of my own to take with me until today.

“Buddy is still too small to reach the sign, I had to give him a little help.”

Consequently Colin has been inundated with comments and compliments about the young Cavalier King Charles Spaniel every time he posts about the adorable 17-week-old.

Colin Murray’s puppy Buddy is adored on social media (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Utterly gorgeous’

Subsequent posts have included heart-melting images of Buddy being bathed for the first time, ‘getting a coffee’, and being cuddled by Colin.

Colin has even joked about Buddy being in line for a new job at the BBC as the “new DG… Doggy General!”.

But no matter the type of upload – the latest vid on Colin’s Insta sees him hold Buddy aloft like Simba from The Lion King – fans just can’t get enough of the little pooch.

Just one among many Buddy admirers gushed: “Omg too cute!!”

Another joked: “Oh, stop it with this cuteness! I can’t cope!”

And a third pronounced Buddy: “He’s utterly gorgeous.” “I can’t cope with puppy spam right now. He’s too bloody cute,” another declared.

Read more: Colin Murray on Countdown ‘feud’: ‘The atmosphere has changed and that’s huge’

Countdown airs on Channel 4 today, Tuesday July 23, at 2.10pm.

