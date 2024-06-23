Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd has announced his engagement to his partner Hanni Treweek.

The happy couple beamed in sweet pictures on Instagram on Sunday (June 23).

Hanni showed off her stunning ring as Jack kissed her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hanni Treweek (@hannitreweek)

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd engaged

Hanni wrote: “05.06.24 I said YES to forever!!!”

Many of Jack’s Corrie co-stars shared their congratulations. Sally Ann Matthews wrote: “Oh wow! Gorgeous, gorgeous, huge congratulations to you both.”

Julia Goulding– who played Jack’s on-screen wife in the soap – added: “Such beautiful news! Congratulations to you both, absolutely perfect couple.”

Samia Longchambon wrote: “Ahhh amazing news guys! Huge congratulations.”

Jack has announced he’s engaged! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Alan Halsall gushed: “Congratulations to the pair of you.”

Hanni and Jack have been together for six years. They met when she worked on Coronation Street in the press office.

We want to do all those big milestones like marry, have kids and buy a house.

Jack previously opened up about his romance with Hanni, revealing they dated for a year before he introduced her to his two children.

He told OK! magazine: “We were together for about a year before they met. You don’t want to introduce a new partner to small children too soon.”

Jack previously discussed marriage plans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, in 2020, Jack discussed marriage.

He told OK!: “We will get married but we’re not engaged yet.

“We want to do all those big milestones like marry, have kids and buy a house, we’re just not quite there yet. I didn’t want to scare Hanni off but we did have the discussion about marriage and children early on, as you need to know you want the same things.”

Read more: 8 Coronation Street spoilers for next week including Gemma’s desperation, Joel blackmailed and Kevin’s despair

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!